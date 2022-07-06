The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Division will host the annual “Fort Bend Health & Wellness EXPO,” on Thursday, July 14th from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The expo will be held at the Sugar Land campus of presenting sponsor – Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital –17500 W. Grand Pkwy. S Sugar Land, Texas 77479. Cartera Health, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sugar Land and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital are our expo sponsors for this event. Our passport sponsor is Hope Biosciences.

The Expo will showcase transformative and innovative healthcare products and services available in Fort Bend County and will host a wide variety of health and wellness providers in our area. Attendees will learn about the latest research, trends, and strategies in the healthcare industry, and with ‘passport’ in hand, can participate in a prize drawing.

Registration is currently open. EXPO Sponsor: $2000, Includes: prominent booth location, logo placed on EXPO passport, recognition at the event, and booth space. Vendor Booths: $450, Includes: 6ft table with electricity. Event is open to the public. Details of upcoming events can be found on our website at www.FortBendChamber.com or you may contact Rebekah Beltran at 281.566.2158 and Rebekah@fortbendcc.org

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Division under the leadership of Chair, Mike Dotson with AccessHealth, has a mission to attract the highest quality healthcare providers and to develop the most technical and professional healthcare service companies/facilities for the Greater Fort Bend County Area.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is the only 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.