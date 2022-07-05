The Big Four – Major Global Environmental Issues: Their Causes, Effects & Solutions

Tuesdays & Thursdays, August 16 – 30, 6 p.m. central, online

Ten years ago, the Organization for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) published OECD Environmental Outlook to 2050: The Consequences of Inaction identifying four major global environmental issues requiring immediate action: climate change, biodiversity, freshwater and health impacts of pollution. These same four key environmental challenges were also highlighted in the previous Environmental Outlook to 2030 (OECD, 2008) as “Red Light” issues requiring urgent attention. So, ten+ years after the OECD labelled these four issues as pressing concerns needing a strong global response, where are we? Join five eminent speakers to learn about the causes of, effects of and solutions to: air pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change, freshwater scarcity, and plastic pollution. Join this virtual lecture series to not only learn about these major global environmental issues, but also to consider how we can take action as individuals, households, businesses, schools, and faith communities to make a difference.

The schedule is:

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Freshwater Scarcity , Professor Robert Mace

Thursday, Aug. 18: Plastic Pollution, Professor Hyun-Min Hwang

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Air Pollution, Professor Gunnar Schade

Thursday, Aug. 25: Climate Change, Professor Sylvia Dee

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Biodiversity Loss , Professor Kerri Crawford

Get details on the talks and register for any/all of the talks on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-four-major-global-environmental-issues-their-causes-effects-s-tickets-378315811777. All registrants will receive recordings of the talks afterward. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.