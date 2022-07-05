Northwest Assistance Ministries To Host Job Fair

HOUSTON—Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Learning and Vocational Training Center will host a job fair in partnership with WorkTexas and Gallery Furniture on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Harrell Family Opportunity Center, located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road.

Employers seeking immediate help in several trades will be onsite conducting interviews and hiring on the spot. Work opportunities available include welding, construction, electrician, medical and office support, customer service, and more.

Job seekers should register in advance for the event online at https://tinyurl.com/3hucnyt2. If unable to register online, NAM staff will be available to assist with registration in-person the day of the event. Interested applicants are encouraged to dress for the job they are applying for, bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot. Due to the professional nature of this event, children are not allowed.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.