City Council Report 6-27-22 meeting

By: Tom Behrens

Board members present where Mayor Dusty Thiele, Mayor Pro-Tem Chis Harris, Council Members Gina Hicks, Rory Robinson, and Dan Smith

Public Comments:

Mike, Chairman for the the 4th of July festivities that will be held invite everyone for hamburgers, hot dog – all free – auction of items including a flight in a world war 2 airplane.

Proclamations:

2022 Senior Citizen of the Year – Mickie Christy (proclamations)

Parks and Recreation Month (proclamation)

Amending the zoning map:

Public Hearing (see zoning change in zoning and planning meeting release)

Julie Henson – concerned about the light pollution, sound pollution and entry traffic going from residential property to commercial property. The present property is an open area that could be considered for use as parks and recreation.

It was explained in annexation of land from one city to another, Houston to Katy for this discussion, the agreed upon annexation automatically becomes R-1 land initially

Property location is at the very edge of city limits

Franz Road and Ave. D is being considered from residential to commercial property, and it might be considered in the Master Plan that is being drawn up

Consider and Ordinance

Ordinance changing from R to C in the area discussed

Motion to approve, and received a unanimous vote to approve

Appointment of Department Directors

Parks and Recreation – Kevin Browne … “thank you very much. I consider it an honor and opportunity to serve in this role

Motion to confirm and approved.

Social Services – Amanda Di Dio … excited to service our seniors in the community, like developing into a family within 6 months in beginning the position

Motion to confirm and approved

Consent Agenda

Consider Approval of Meeting Minutes

Consider approval of convention & tourism bureau hotel occupancy tax grant applications

Rice Festival $62,500

Festival agreement with Festival Productions $12,500

Motion to confirm as presented and approved.

Consider a Resolution

Police Department Foundation repair

Mayor to sign agreement between Harris county and city of Katy Drainage Improvement project (amount coming from last bond approval)

Motion to confirm, motion approved.

Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road and Clay Road Improvement project

Motion to confirm, motion approved.

Katy Development Projects

Phase 2 Boardwalk District Trails Project in the amount of $3,270,777.77 to $3,600,381.25

Motion confirmed and approved

Use Metro funds for the Katy-Fort Bend County Road Extension Phase III Project in the amount of $4,705,252.25 to $5,294,545.25

Motion confirmed and approved

Ratifying Emergency Repairs

Authorizing Mayor to ratify emergency repairs in the amount of $174,034.00 to water

plant no. 4

Mayor Thiele … please continue to conserve water during this drought time.

Motion confirmed and adopted.

Consider and Ordinance Adopting Budget Amendment No. 8 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022

Motion confirmed and approved.

Drought and water needs,

Former mayor conference