Village Middle School Band Achieves Sweepstakes During the Houston Symphonic Band Contest 

The middle school band at The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, recently achieved sweepstakes

at the Houston Symphonic Band Contest. This contest offers private school music groups the opportunity to receive ratings and detailed feedback from a professional panel of judges.

To garner this honor, the participating bands had to receive a perfect score from the judges as well as a perfect score on their sight-reading. The sight-reading portion of the competition required

students to perform an unfamiliar piece of music without any preparation or practice. It was the first time the middle school at Village achieved sweepstakes in this competition.