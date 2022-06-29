Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association Launches Newest Location in The Energy Corridor District

The Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association (YNFMA), a nonprofit backed by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is opening its newest market Thursday in The Energy Corridor District.

The grand opening, starting at 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Eldridge Parkway and Briar Forest Drive, will feature live music, the Fredericksburg peach truck and a proclamation welcoming the market to the Energy Corridor from the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner R. Jack Cagle.

The market will include vendors selling locally grown, organic fruits and vegetables, artisan foods and crafts and other unique items.

“We are excited to bring this amenity back to the Energy Corridor after a long pandemic hiatus,” said The Energy Corridor District Executive Director Elijah J. Williams. “We know residents, visitors and people who work in the Energy Corridor will enjoy the quality products offered by the farmers market.”

The farmers market is the first of several events The Energy Corridor District plans to facilitate.

“The District is planning additional events in the coming year that are designed to highlight the fantastic amenities in our community and ensure all in Houston know what a great place this is,” Williams said.

YNFMA holds farmers markets in other parts of the Houston area, including in Uptown Park and Bridgeland.

“We have been looking forward to launching this location in the Energy Corridor for several months now and know it will be a great addition to an already fantastic part of the city,” said Cre Johnson, YNFMA’s chairwoman.

The market will be held every 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursday of the month beginning June 30.

About the Energy Corridor District

The Energy Corridor District is an advocate for one of Houston’s premier business centers and destinations. Established in 2001 by the Texas Legislature as Harris County Improvement District #4, the District was created to promote, develop, encourage, maintain employment, commerce, transportation, housing, recreation, arts, entertainment, economic development, safety, and the public welfare within its boundaries. Visit www.energycorridor.org for more information.