Five Ways To Safeguard Hearing Health As You Age

As we age, we become more fragile and are at a higher risk of developing various health ailments. Hearing loss is just one of these common age-related ailments. And even though age is not the only factor at play, some level of hearing loss is almost expected for seniors.

But have you been finding yourself asking others to repeat themselves frequently? Are you struggling to understand phone conversations? Do you constantly put the TV volume up?

If these questions feel directed at you, and you answer yes to even one, you might be experiencing hearing loss. But there’s no need to despair just yet. Even though hearing impairment has a profound impact on many areas of life, there are several treatment options available and tons of freely available advice on how to cope with the symptoms.

Otherwise, if you answered no to all the questions, we’ve listed some ways that you can safeguard your hearing health as you age.

Limit Your Exposure To Loud Noises

Exposure to loud noises is a known catalyst in hearing loss for individuals of all ages. As a result of this, some individuals are more prone to experience decreased hearing and even deafness.

Those who enjoy music concerts or festivals and don’t use earplugs, professionals who work with loud heavy machinery, and individuals who enjoy loud music on headphones are all at a higher risk of developing hearing loss.

But loud noises also refer to the TV. It’s best to keep the volume to a maximum of 60% and reduce your headphone volume to 40%. In addition to this, reduce your phone volume for calling.

Wear Ear Protection

Whether you’re visiting festivals and music concerts or not, loud noises live just about everywhere. So, it makes sense to wear protective ear gear if you are exposed to loud noises.

Foam and rubber earplugs are suitable options, but you can also spend a bit more and opt for frequency-reducing earplugs that minimize specific frequencies without limiting others at all. These earplugs are commonly used by autistic individuals that experience sound sensitivities.

Test Your Hearing Regularly

Just as it’s wise to visit the optometrist once every two years for an eye test, it’s just as important to have your hearing tested. For healthy adults, a hearing exam is only necessary once every five years. However, if you are experiencing any hearing concerns, it’s best to book an exam right away.

As you age, it’s wise to shorten the intervals for hearing exams by making an appointment every two years.

A hearing exam will help identify the early onset of hearing loss. This means that patients can take action early on and safeguard their hearing health as a direct result. Even though hearing restoration treatments are effective, it’s always best to seek treatment early.

Avoid Using Q-Tips To Clean Your Ears

Q-Tips are pretty handy to have at home; they’re helpful for so many reasons. However, it’s best to avoid using cotton swabs to clean your ears, even though Q-tips are advertised for just this.

Unfortunately, cleaning your ears with Q-tips will have you pushing any further back into the eardrum, causing a build-up that can lead to balance problems, eardrum damage, and eventual hearing loss.

It’s best to clean your ears with a face wash cloth. You don’t need to remove wax from the back of the ear because your ear should naturally push out any excess on its own.

A Balanced Diet

A healthy and balanced diet is possibly the best way to keep your health and hearing intact as you age. Healthy eating means getting all the proper nutrients for your individual needs. It’s wise to choose organic produce and cut out processed foods as much as possible. In addition, avoid fast foods and unhealthy snacks.

There are also particular foods that can help enhance hearing. So, it’s wise to add these to your healthy diet to maintain optimal hearing health over time. Foods that are rich in potassium, magnesium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids are all excellent for hearing health. So, consider foods like broccoli, spinach, beans, peanuts, potatoes, apricots, and others that are rich sources of these nutrients. Otherwise, consider adding nutrient supplements to your diet.

Protecting the health of your hearing is just as crucial as protecting oral health, vision health, and even mental health. Nevertheless, if you are experiencing hearing loss, it’s essential to look into the available treatments to get your life back through hearing restoration procedures.