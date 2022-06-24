The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Hosts Kids Into Fashion Camp

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the Kids Into Fashion Camp on July 20th and July 21st. The camp will be from be from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day. Join us as we venture on a two-day exploration through the fashion industry. The participants will have the opportunity to learn how to reconstruct a garment, design a fashion collection, learn photography basics and start an online fashion boutique. The camp will be held at the Fort Bend County Extension Office, located at 1402 Band Rd. Suite 100, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. The camp is open to youth ages 10 to 16 years of age. If you have any additional, questions please contact Victoria Zwahr at 281-342-3034. Pre-registration is required for the camp. The last day to register for the Kids into Fashion Camp is Thursday, July 14, 2022. Please go to https://youthn2fashion.eventbrite.com to register.