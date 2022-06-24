NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Injury return, QB Breakout, or the ultimate redemption?

The NFL comeback player of the year is an unusual award because anything can be classed as a comeback if you try hard enough, and it makes it one of the more interesting categories to look at when it comes to the NFL Vegas Odds on offer.

This year the early running can be split into three main categories, and it will be interesting to see which one unearths the winner this year.

Injury Return

The winner usually comes from this category after having their previous season ended by a horrible injury, and there are plenty to pick from going into this season.

Michael Thomas and Derrick Henry top the list after missing the bulk of last season while also having the potential to explode as they come back with a point to prove, while Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson could also be shoehorned under this category too.

The QB breakout?

Jameis Winston, Mitch Trubisky, and Drew Lock are all seen as contenders this year, although the thing they would be “coming back from” appears to be never really living up to their early potential. Winston showed flashes of greatness at Tampa but he couldn’t take care of the ball, Trubisky has had time to reevaluate himself in Buffalo and could still prove that Chicago was the problem rather than him, while Drew Lock has a genuine chance to start in Seattle.

Deshaun Watson

It has been confirmed recently that settling the lawsuits doesn’t give him a pass from the NFL when it comes to a suspension, so it’s not clear how much he’ll actually play this season. It would be quite the turn of events if he somehow won the award, but we’ve seen how quickly the league will overlook some truly odious traits in the past if it means success.