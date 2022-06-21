Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You.

Green Jobs

Sunday, July 31, 6 p.m. central, online

“Green Jobs” are all over the internet. What is the true intention of the term? Clearly, installing solar panels is a green job, but are green jobs limited to renewable energy positions? Join Steve Stelzer, Program Director of Houston’s Green Building Resource Center, who has researched this subject, for a multi-faceted presentation to help people understand the various green and not-so-green interpretations out there in the job market. In addition, he has some suggestions for “greening up” one’s conventional job. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-jobs-tickets-357966967837. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.