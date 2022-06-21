Puranik Foundation Hosts Mindful Design Summer Camp in Collaboration with Asia Society Texas

HOUSTON (June 21, 2022) The Puranik Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Houston, has partnered with Asia Society Texas for Mindful Design Summer Camp, a five-day professional and personal development workshop for high school students.

The Mindful Design Summer Camp will be held at Asia Society Texas Center from Monday-Friday, August 1-5, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and led by Bhakti S. Puranik, Puranik Foundation’s Executive Director and certified life coach. Puranik is passionate about empowering the next generation with skills to succeed even in limited resources.

During the camp, participants will dive deep into what makes them unique. Students will use technical design skills and participate in professional development workshops to create their own brand, resume, portfolio, and highlight reel. Students will also learn methods for collaboration, team building, and creativity. The Mindful Design Summer Camp will also include leadership through mindfulness along with languages and tools to effectively discuss and critique ideas.

The Puranik Foundation, dedicated to providing educational opportunities that open minds, stimulate holistic perspectives, and inspire transformation, invites high school students ages 14-18 to register and participate in the Mindful Design Summer Camp by the deadline on July 1, 2022. The cost to participate is $350 and lunch is included.

For more information about Puranik Foundation’s Mindful Design Summer Camp and to register, visit http://www.puranikfoundation.org/events/mindful-design-summer-camp-2021. The application deadline is July 1, 2022.

About the Puranik Foundation 501(c)(3)

The Puranik Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Houston that owns and operates the Vision International Learning Center, a school in Pune, India. The Foundation believes in providing educational opportunities that open minds, stimulate holistic perspectives, and inspire transformation. Seated on 27 acres of sustainable land, the school provides private education to underserved children grades K-12 at no cost. Housing and meals throughout the week along with a curriculum enriched with nature exploration, mindfulness practices, critical thinking exercises, and leadership training are included.

The Puranik Foundation was founded 22 years ago and is the corporate social responsibility arm of Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) a global design and manufacturer of flow equipment valves for the oil and gas business. Twice a year high school and college students, as well as teachers, professors, and mindfulness practitioners from around the world are invited to visit the campus to participate in Global Service Leadership Programs hosted by the Foundation.

For more information, visit www.puranikfoundation.org