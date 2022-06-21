Katy ISD Provides Free Summer Meals for Kids Beginning May 31

KATY, TX [May 27, 2022] – This summer, Katy ISD continues its commitment to ensuring all children in the Katy area have access to healthy, well-balanced meals through the Summer Meals Program. Beginning May 31 through July 28, designated Katy ISD schools will begin offering breakfast and/or lunch at no cost for kids 18 and younger.
Summer Meal Sites include:
|Campus
|Dates (Mon-Thurs)
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Morton Ranch Junior High
|May 31 – June 30
|No Breakfast
|9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Schmalz Elementary
|June 6 – 30
|7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|West Memorial Elementary
|June 6 – 30
|7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Stockdick Junior High
|June 6 – July 21
|No Breakfast
|9:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|Mayde Creek High (Ninth Grade Campus)
|June 6 – July 28
|No Breakfast
|9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
“Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “All meals must be eaten on the campus and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children,” added Pittenger.
Children must be present to receive a meal and identification is not required.