Katy ISD Provides Free Summer Meals for Kids Beginning May 31

KATY, TX [May 27, 2022] – This summer, Katy ISD continues its commitment to ensuring all children in the Katy area have access to healthy, well-balanced meals through the Summer Meals Program. Beginning May 31 through July 28, designated Katy ISD schools will begin offering breakfast and/or lunch at no cost for kids 18 and younger.

Summer Meal Sites include:

Campus Dates (Mon-Thurs) Breakfast Time Lunch Time Morton Ranch Junior High May 31 – June 30 No Breakfast 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Schmalz Elementary June 6 – 30 7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. West Memorial Elementary June 6 – 30 7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Stockdick Junior High June 6 – July 21 No Breakfast 9:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Mayde Creek High (Ninth Grade Campus) June 6 – July 28 No Breakfast 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

“Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “All meals must be eaten on the campus and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children,” added Pittenger.

Children must be present to receive a meal and identification is not required.