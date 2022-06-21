Katy ISD Names New Assistant Superintendent and Principals for Upcoming School Year

KATY, TX [June 17, 2022] – Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski recently announced new leadership roles for three district positions. This summer, Rahsan Smith will begin collaborating with other district leaders as Katy ISD’s newest Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Leadership and Support, while Greg Kraus will assume the role of principal at Memorial Parkway Junior High and Dr. Kaye Williams will lead Cinco Ranch High School.

For Rahsan Smith, Katy ISD holds a special place in his heart, as he was once a student in this thriving school district. He not only experienced the District’s achievements and growth over the years but became a part of that growth when he returned to the District as an educator. Smith began his career in August 2001 as a third and sixth-grade teacher in Houston Independent School District (HISD). Four years later he joined Gabriela Mistral Early Childhood Center, in HISD, as a Physical Education Teacher. Looking to advance his career in public education, in June 2008, Smith transitioned to Fondren Middle School and was promoted to Student Behavior Administrator. It was in October 2012, that Smith came back home to the place where his dream of becoming an educator began — assuming the role of Assistant Principal at Mayde Creek Junior High in Katy ISD. Four years later he joined the Seven Lakes High School Spartan family as their Assistant Principal. He later took on the role as principal at McRoberts Elementary — his last campus-based position in Katy ISD.

“It is my goal to consistently build upon the distinction of excellence which separates Katy ISD from all other school districts,” said Rahsan Smith. “As an Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Leadership and Support, I will emulate this mindset within my leadership to propel school leaders, educators and students towards outstanding educational achievement,” added Smith.

Gregory Kraus is also a Katy ISD alumni and has spent his entire career in education serving the students and staff of Katy ISD. Mr. Kraus began his teaching journey in 2006 at Beckendorff Junior High as a seventh and eighth grade teacher and coach. In August 2011, Mr. Kraus began his first school leadership role at WoodCreek Junior High (WCJH) as a Grade Level Assistant Principal. As Katy ISD continued its rapid growth, WCJH became the largest junior high in Katy ISD’s history. It was then that Mr. Kraus was promoted to a Student Support Principal role. Several years later, and continuously seeking to grow professionally, Mr. Kraus transitioned to a high school campus in October 2016, assuming the role of Grade Level Assistant Principal at Morton Ranch High School (MRHS). Three years later he became the MRHS Mavericks Associate Principal — the position he most recently held.

“As an assistant principal at WoodCreek Junior High and Morton Ranch High School these past 11 years, I have seen firsthand what it means to be the instructional leader of a campus,” said Mr. Kraus. “I’ve worked for some amazing leaders who have provided me the experiences needed to successfully support and guide teachers to shared instructional beliefs, while establishing an instructional focus that supports student achievement,” added Mr. Kraus.

Dr. Kaye Williams joins Katy ISD from Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. She began her educational career in 1993 as a health/fitness teacher and head tennis coach in Port Arthur Independent School District, before moving to Spring Branch Independent School District in1997. While at Spring Branch ISD, she held administrative and leadership roles that included principal, assistant principal and associate principal between 2004 and 2017. Most recently, Williams served as the principal at Lamar Consolidated High School in Lamar CISD.

“I am thrilled to become the principal of Cinco Ranch High School because it is a school that is rich in tradition and success,” said Dr. Kaye Williams. “I am excited to lead in the community that my husband and I have called home for several years,” added Dr. Williams.

Smith has a Bachelor of Science in Health Education and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University. Kraus holds a Bachelor of Science from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston – Clear Lake. Williams earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Kinesiology from Lamar University, as well as a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Southern California University.