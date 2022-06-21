Katy ISD Board Member Elected to State Association Board

KATY, TX [June 21, 2022] — Katy ISD Board of Trustee, Rebecca Fox, has been elected to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Board of Directors for Region 4, Position E.

Fox served as a member of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. She has held every Board officer position, including three times as president. Fox is a graduate of the class of 2007 Leadership TASB and has earned the distinction of Master Trustee. She is also a member of the TASB Legislative Advocacy Network.

“I’m honored to represent our thriving District at the state level and to be a voice for the children we serve every day,” said Rebecca Fox, Katy ISD Board of Trustee. “As a member of the Board of Directors, I look forward to collaborating with TASB to continue providing districts the support and services they need to achieve educational excellence for every learner,” added Fox.

Fox holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Consumer and Family Science from Southeastern Louisiana University and works part-time as a motivational speaker and parent educator. Apart from being a board member, she is best known as a parent and long-time volunteer. She has served on PTA boards at Hayes Elementary, Creech Elementary, Beck Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School. She has also served on District committees such as the Campus Advisory Team, bond committees and rezoning committees, and served three years as an executive board member of the Katy ISD Volunteers in Public Schools. Throughout the school year, Fox can be found visiting Katy ISD campuses, volunteering through the KEYS mentoring program, teaching Junior Achievement and participating in Promise-to-Read, among other programs. Fox has also taken great pride in helping establish the vision of the Katy ISD Education Foundation and is a groundbreaking investor.

Due to her commitment to service, Fox has been recognized with numerous awards such as Volunteer of the Year, Texas PTA Lifetime Membership and Extended Service Award, Citizen of the Year by Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, Top 100 Women of Katy by Katy Magazine and the Backbone of Katy Award by the Noyes Foundation.

About the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB): TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students. For more information on TASB, visit www.tasb.org