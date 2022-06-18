Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and Boys & Girls Clubs of America hold Juneteenth celebration from Reedy Chapel AME Church

The nationally broadcast, livestreamed webinar in Galveston featured a virtual appearance by NASA Astronaut Stephanie Wilson

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) joined with Boys & Girls Clubs of America on June 16 for a national, livestreamed webinar at historic Reedy Chapel AME Church in Galveston to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth and its importance in our country’s history. One of the highlights of the program was a virtual appearance by NASA Astronaut Stephanie D. Wilson, a veteran of three space flights, with 42 days in space.

Reedy Chapel was one of the locations in which General Order #3 was read on June 19, 1865, announcing the end of slavery in Texas, two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was in place. The day is also known as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”

In her speech to Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country, Wilson’s message was one of hope and encouragement. “The Emancipation Proclamation was read by Union General Gordon Granger in 1865 on the steps of Reedy Chapel, which is a wonderful and historic church,” she said. “Juneteenth gives me the hope that different cultures can be celebrated and gives value to African American history.”

Wilson, a scientist and role model for young people, earned her Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from Harvard University in 1988, and her Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering in 1992 from the University of Texas at Austin.

Wilson went on to talk about her interest in astronomy in middle school and how she pursued her dream in college and beyond. She was accepted to the NASA astronaut training program in 1996. “I encourage all of you young people with Boys & Girls Clubs to follow your dreams and aim high,” she said. “Be like Opal Lee, now 95, who was a tireless activist in the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday.”

The livestreamed program, which began at noon Central Time, opened with a performance by the Galveston Heritage Chorale, followed by opening remarks from Teeba Rose, Founder of T-Court Enterprises. Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and John Miller, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, represented the nonprofit, while welcoming officials from SOAPP, the Society of African American Professionals.

Sharon Gillins, a lifetime member and trustee of Reedy Chapel AME Church, gave a moving talk about the significance of the church, which she called the “Mother Church of Texas,” because it was the first AME Church in the state and was “where it all began.” She noted that as early as 1848, enslaved people worshipped outdoors at the site of Reedy before it was built in 1863.

“Some people don’t know that many of the federal troops who came to announce that slaves were free were Black soldiers,” Gillins said. “This church is holy ground, and we keep history alive by celebrating freedom every year, for Galveston, for Texas and for the United States. It’s a day of prayer and thanksgiving.”

“We are proud to have led the Juneteenth celebration that shared this important story with a national audience,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boy & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “Our staff members worked in concert with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to produce a lively and compelling presentation about the significance of Juneteenth from historic Reedy Chapel AME Church in Galveston, Texas. This event is an example of our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

Hattery noted that also on June 16, the United/BEACON Freedom Flight with United Airlines was a huge success. United showed its commitment to the next generation of aviators from area schools by taking a group of 20 11th and 12th grade BGCGH students on a unique, 90-minute charter flight over Galveston Island in recognition of Juneteenth.

The Freedom Flight was designed to spark interest in aviation and help grow a talent pipeline of future United employees. The flight originated from Bush Intercontinental Airport and passed over the Gulf of Mexico and Galveston, with education provided on the history of the holiday through narration. Upon return, the youth attended information sessions and toured the airport. The event supports one of the core pillars of BGCGH – workforce readiness.

BGCGH is participating in other Juneteenth events in Galveston, including an emancipation block party and march on June 19. Some members will also attend the Astros Juneteenth Celebration of Fathers at the game on June 19.