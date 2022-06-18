AG Paxton Recovers $12.9 Million for the State of Texas Against Pharma Company for its Fraudulent Reporting

Attorney General Ken Paxton resolved an enforcement action against pharmaceutical manufacturer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) for reporting inflated drug prices to the Texas Medicaid program. DRL will pay $12.9 million to settle the claims against it.

This settlement is the latest recovery in price-reporting cases that the Attorney General has brought under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act (TMFPA) since 2002. In cases against drug manufacturers for similar misconduct, the OAG has recovered more than $1 billion for Texas taxpayers. Overall, the Attorney General has recovered over $2.4 billion in all TMFPA cases.