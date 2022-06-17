Sen. Cruz Introduces Bipartisan Legislation Renaming Texas Post Office After Fallen SPC Vanessa Guillén

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) have introduced the Senate companion to a bipartisan, bicameral bill renaming a Texas post office after Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

Vanessa was a 20-year-old soldier of the United States Army stationed at Fort Hood Army Base when she was tragically murdered at the hands of another soldier on base. In honor of Spc. Guillén, the bill renames the 5302 Galveston Road post office in Houston as the “Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building.” Spc. Guillén was a native Houstonian.

About the bill, Sen. Cruz said:

“Spc. Guillén was taken far too soon in a heinous act of evil. By renaming a Houston post office after this fallen soldier, we commemorate Vanessa’s life, legacy, and service to our great nation. Guillén’s sacrifice was the catalyst that lead to the Army implementing meaningful change addressing the far too pervasive problem of sexual assault and harassment across the entire service.”

Read the full text here.