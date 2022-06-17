HPU Honors 211 Students for Academic Success in the Spring 2022 Semester

BROWNWOOD, TEXAS – June 15, 2022 – Howard Payne University recognized 211 students for academic success during the spring 2022 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.
Abilene
Paighton Lawson, President’s List
Taylor Parish, Dean’s List
Alleyton
Olivia Catlett, President’s List
Amarillo
Kyndali Duran, President’s List
Abigail Laubhan, President’s List
Argyle
Jay Helzer, Dean’s List
Arlington
Seth West, Honor Roll
Athens
Brayden Rhea, Honor Roll
Aubrey
Mariah Garcia, Honor Roll
Austin
Casey Dufner, President’s List
Samantha Euresti, Honor Roll
Harold Myart, Dean’s List
Bangs
Ethan Cortez, President’s List
Aleah Curtis, President’s List
Samantha Lykins, Honor Roll
Wyatt Lykins, Dean’s List
Maya Rivera, President’s List
Bastrop
Mark Willoughby, Dean’s List
Bellville
Alexandria Barnett, President’s List
Clay Wicklein, Honor Roll
Bertram
David Frost, Dean’s List
Big Spring
Arali Mendez, President’s List
Blanket
Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List
Lucas Kinkade, Honor Roll
Bonham
Zoe Sprayberry, Honor Roll
Boyd
Rylee Spencer, Honor Roll
Brazoria
Emma Kacal, President’s List
Brownwood
Allison Allen, Dean’s List
Bailee Bachtel, President’s List
Maddison Cason, Dean’s List
Leticia Cervantes, President’s List
Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List
Isabel Clevenger, President’s List
Cali Darnell, President’s List
Emma Dugan, President’s List
Christopher Ewen, Dean’s List
Mallory Garcia, Dean’s List
Sarah German, President’s List
Derek Gifford, Dean’s List
Graham Goff, Honor Roll
Madison Hickey, Dean’s List
Sydney Horton, President’s List
Jeremy Houston, Dean’s List
Lunday Maninger, President’s List
Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List
Hadley Monroe, Dean’s List
Simone Morris, President’s List
Rosa Munoz, President’s List
Daniel Patterson, President’s List
Tristan Petty, President’s List
Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List
Alysia Rivas, Honor Roll
Angela Romero, Dean’s List
Jacob Ruiz, Dean’s List
Caleb Schoen, Honor Roll
Mark Sisemore, Dean’s List
Skyler Wells, President’s List
Christina Zamarripa, President’s List
Bree Cason, Honor Roll
Delilah Munoz, Honor Roll
Buda
Mariah Gonzales, President’s List
Buena Vista, Colorado
Charis Mayton, Honor Roll
Bullard
John Engle, Honor Roll
Caddo Mills
Kaitlyn Elsten, Dean’s List
Caldwell
Alexia Perkkio, Honor Roll
Celina
Rishona Raub, President’s List
Cibolo
Sarina Saunders, Honor Roll
Cleburne
Landon Clark, Dean’s List
Nicholas Crawford, Honor Roll
Cleveland
Isabella Buckley, President’s List
Nicole de la Houssaye, President’s List
College Station
Luke Brock, Honor Roll
Ashley Burrow, Honor Roll
Comanche
Zeph Christian, Dean’s List
Conroe
Grace Beckmeyer, President’s List
Crosby
Brandon Diaz, President’s List
Cypress
Madison Boggs, President’s List
Hunter Cheek, President’s List
Amanda Turpin, President’s List
Dallas
Mya Ross, President’s List
De Kalb
Daniel Puente, Dean’s List
De Queen, Arkansas
Christopher Castellanos Barba, Dean’s List
Decatur
Samantha Cantu, Dean’s List
Kyle Griffin, President’s List
Deer Park
Cara Juergens, Honor Roll
Denton
Parker Brown, Dean’s List
Devine
Hannah Richard, Honor Roll
Discovery Bay, California
Trevor Fletcher, President’s List
Early
Rachel Acker, President’s List
Makayla De Leon, President’s List
Hunter Hallum, President’s List
Maxwell McPhee, President’s List
Emily Moran, President’s List
Lindsey Piper, President’s List
Tristyn Rhodes, President’s List
Haylee Allgood, Presidents List
Eastland
Katelyn Bird, President’s List
Jeramy Dodson, Dean’s List
Edgard, Louisiana
Bria Neal, Dean’s List
Edgewood, New Mexico
Madison Tuck, President’s List
Euless
Amanda Moore, President’s List
Ryan Robertson, President’s List
Farwell
Elizabeth Torres, President’s List
Florence
Sadie Willie, President’s List
Floydada
Hannah Morales, Honor Roll
Forney
Ethan Hester, Honor Roll
Fort Worth
Autumn Anguiano, President’s List
Chandler Paul, President’s List
Friendswood
Sydney Ben, Dean’s List
Frisco
Madison Marzullo, Dean’s List
Fulshear
Mikel Santamaria, Dean’s List
Galveston
Madison Forrester, Honor Roll
Garland
David Wright, Honor Roll
Gatesville
Kaleb Sanders, Honor Roll
Georgetown
Jadin Heriford, President’s List
Ashley Pruiett, Honor Roll
Brianna Ramirez, Honor Roll
Goldthwaite
Amber Breum, President’s List
Haskell
Krysta Bunch, President’s List
Hickory Creek
Addison Buesing, President’s List
Horseshoe Bay
Hannah Jordan, President’s List
Houston
Daniel Archer, President’s List
Reagan Coleman, Dean’s List
Eduardo Flores, Honor Roll
Erick Marcia, Honor Roll
Angelina Minor, President’s List
Howe
Benjamin Olin, Dean’s List
Idalou
Hannah Parnell, Dean’s List
Irving
Evan Adkins, Dean’s List
Landin Blass, President’s List
Delaney Castor, President’s List
Jewett
Stephen Prewitt, President’s List
Kempner
Monica Garza, President’s List
Kilgore
Harlee Biggs, Dean’s List
Killeen
Fabianna Bennett, President’s List
Connor Benoist, Dean’s List
Antonio Flores-Hoops, President’s List
Lake Jackson
Mackenzie Langham, President’s List
Lampasas
Austin Martin, President’s List
McKennah Randall, Honor Roll
La Vernia
Lily Janek, President’s List
Devin Schurman, President’s List
League City
Shaylea Bolton, Dean’s List
Joe Villarreal, Dean’s List
Lipan
Taylor Clark, President’s List
Lockhart
Madison Zardiackas, President’s List
Lorena
Katherine Burnside, President’s List
Lubbock
Matthew Garcia, Dean’s List
May
Samuel Brown, President’s List
Melissa
Kyle Smith, Honor Roll
Midland
Alec Qualls, Dean’s List
Midlothian
Jack Shackelford, President’s List
Miles
Catlyn Ward, President’s List
Mineral Wells
Elaina Buchanan, Dean’s List
Nederland
Hallie Burden, Honor Roll
New Braunfels
Janessa Vargas, Dean’s List
Nolanville
Patricia Garibaybartolo, President’s List
Odessa
Kendra Cecil, President’s List
Omaha, Arkansas
Landon Chenault, President’s List
Omaha, Nebraska
Jordan Sager, Dean’s List
Palmdale, California
Nathan Corugedo, Honor Roll
Plainview
Alexis Lively, Honor Roll
Portland
Kassandra Dowdey, Honor Roll
Refugio
Heather Wineman, Honor Roll
Richland Springs
Joelli Atkinson, President’s List
Rising Star
Jaden Baker, Dean’s List
Christian Barnett, President’s List
Robstown
Bret Eisenbach, President’s List
Emily McClendon, President’s List
Rockport
Rachel Baergen, Dean’s List
Rockwall
Shelby Lintelman, Honor Roll
Rotan
Zena Hargrove, Dean’s List
Round Rock
Elizabeth Aponte, President’s List
Rowlett
Trynadee Greenwell, President’s List
Saint Peters, Missouri
Axel Kehrein, Honor Roll
San Angelo
Timothy Aguero, Honor Roll
San Antonio
Hailey Albrecht, President’s List
Salina Ali, Dean’s List
Vicente Castro, President’s List
Nathaniel Garza, Dean’s List
San Marcos
Courtney Alexander, Dean’s List
Sebastian
Ayleen Castillo, President’s List
Seguin
Madeline Rhodes, President’s List
Cameron White, President’s List
Socorro
Beatriz Munoz, President’s List
Spicewood
Layton Pratt, President’s List
Stanton
Payge Grable, President’s List
Stephenville
Madison Gilder, Dean’s List
Grace Hawkins, President’s List
Gabriel Mata, President’s List
Kayla White, President’s List
Strawn
Kassidy Nowak, Honor Roll
Sugar Land
William Burford, Honor Roll
Tyrell Thompson, Dean’s List
Teague
Kiley Persons, President’s List
Temple
Michael Eckert, President’s List
The Woodlands
Reese Glynn, Honor Roll
Valley Mills
Mills Wood, President’s List
Waco
Veaney Cazares, President’s List
Micah Hunter, Dean’s List
Waller
JT Howard, President’s List
Water Valley
Brittany Sutton, President’s List
Waxahachie
Katherine Hughes, President’s List
Weatherford
Marisah Mata, President’s List
West Columbia
Kelby Coburn, President’s List
Whitesboro
Tevin Stevens, Honor Roll
Willis
Kaitlyn Drewniok, Honor Roll
Winchendon, Massachusetts
William Iannacone, President’s List
Winters
Tara Campos, President’s List
Clinton Conner, President’s List
Zephyr
Ashley Schimmel, Dean’s List