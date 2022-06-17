HPU Honors 211 Students for Academic Success in the Spring 2022 Semester

BROWNWOOD, TEXAS – June 15, 2022 – Howard Payne University recognized 211 students for academic success during the spring 2022 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted. 

 

Abilene 

Paighton Lawson, President’s List 

Taylor Parish, Dean’s List 

 

Alleyton 

Olivia Catlett, President’s List 

 

Amarillo 

Kyndali Duran, President’s List 

Abigail Laubhan, President’s List 

 

Argyle 

Jay Helzer, Dean’s List 

 

Arlington 

Seth West, Honor Roll 

 

Athens 

Brayden Rhea, Honor Roll 

 

Aubrey 

Mariah Garcia, Honor Roll 

 

Austin 

Casey Dufner, President’s List 

Samantha Euresti, Honor Roll 

Harold Myart, Dean’s List 

 

Bangs 

Ethan Cortez, President’s List 

Aleah Curtis, President’s List 

Samantha Lykins, Honor Roll 

Wyatt Lykins, Dean’s List 

Maya Rivera, President’s List 

 

Bastrop 

Mark Willoughby, Dean’s List 

 

Bellville 

Alexandria Barnett, President’s List 

Clay Wicklein, Honor Roll 

 

Bertram 

David Frost, Dean’s List 

 

Big Spring 

Arali Mendez, President’s List 

 

Blanket 

Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List 

Lucas Kinkade, Honor Roll 

 

Bonham 

Zoe Sprayberry, Honor Roll 

 

Boyd 

Rylee Spencer, Honor Roll 

 

Brazoria 

Emma Kacal, President’s List 

 

Brownwood 

Allison Allen, Dean’s List 

Bailee Bachtel, President’s List 

Maddison Cason, Dean’s List 

Leticia Cervantes, President’s List 

Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List 

Isabel Clevenger, President’s List 

Cali Darnell, President’s List 

Emma Dugan, President’s List 

Christopher Ewen, Dean’s List 

Mallory Garcia, Dean’s List 

Sarah German, President’s List 

Derek Gifford, Dean’s List 

Graham Goff, Honor Roll 

Madison Hickey, Dean’s List 

Sydney Horton, President’s List 

Jeremy Houston, Dean’s List 

Lunday Maninger, President’s List 

Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List 

Hadley Monroe, Dean’s List 

Simone Morris, President’s List 

Rosa Munoz, President’s List 

Daniel Patterson, President’s List 

Tristan Petty, President’s List 

Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List 

Alysia Rivas, Honor Roll 

Angela Romero, Dean’s List 

Jacob Ruiz, Dean’s List 

Caleb Schoen, Honor Roll 

Mark Sisemore, Dean’s List 

Skyler Wells, President’s List 

Christina Zamarripa, President’s List 

Bree Cason, Honor Roll 

Delilah Munoz, Honor Roll 

 

Buda 

Mariah Gonzales, President’s List 

 

Buena Vista, Colorado 

Charis Mayton, Honor Roll 

 

Bullard 

John Engle, Honor Roll 

 

Caddo Mills 

Kaitlyn Elsten, Dean’s List 

 

Caldwell 

Alexia Perkkio, Honor Roll 

 

Celina 

Rishona Raub, President’s List 

 

Cibolo 

Sarina Saunders, Honor Roll 

 

Cleburne 

Landon Clark, Dean’s List 

Nicholas Crawford, Honor Roll 

 

Cleveland 

Isabella Buckley, President’s List 

Nicole de la Houssaye, President’s List 

 

College Station 

Luke Brock, Honor Roll 

Ashley Burrow, Honor Roll 

 

Comanche 

Zeph Christian, Dean’s List 

 

Conroe 

Grace Beckmeyer, President’s List 

 

Crosby 

Brandon Diaz, President’s List 

 

Cypress 

Madison Boggs, President’s List 

Hunter Cheek, President’s List 

Amanda Turpin, President’s List 

 

Dallas 

Mya Ross, President’s List 

 

De Kalb 

Daniel Puente, Dean’s List 

 

De Queen, Arkansas 

Christopher Castellanos Barba, Dean’s List 

 

Decatur 

Samantha Cantu, Dean’s List 

Kyle Griffin, President’s List 

 

Deer Park 

Cara Juergens, Honor Roll 

 

Denton 

Parker Brown, Dean’s List 

 

Devine 

Hannah Richard, Honor Roll 

 

Discovery Bay, California 

Trevor Fletcher, President’s List 

 

Early 

Rachel Acker, President’s List 

Makayla De Leon, President’s List 

Hunter Hallum, President’s List 

Maxwell McPhee, President’s List 

Emily Moran, President’s List 

Lindsey Piper, President’s List 

Tristyn Rhodes, President’s List 

Haylee Allgood, Presidents List 

 

Eastland 

Katelyn Bird, President’s List 

Jeramy Dodson, Dean’s List 

 

Edgard, Louisiana 

Bria Neal, Dean’s List 

 

Edgewood, New Mexico 

Madison Tuck, President’s List 

 

Euless 

Amanda Moore, President’s List 

Ryan Robertson, President’s List 

 

Farwell 

Elizabeth Torres, President’s List 

 

Florence 

Sadie Willie, President’s List 

 

Floydada 

Hannah Morales, Honor Roll 

 

Forney 

Ethan Hester, Honor Roll 

 

Fort Worth 

Autumn Anguiano, President’s List 

Chandler Paul, President’s List 

 

Friendswood 

Sydney Ben, Dean’s List 

 

Frisco 

Madison Marzullo, Dean’s List 

 

Fulshear 

Mikel Santamaria, Dean’s List 

 

Galveston 

Madison Forrester, Honor Roll 

 

Garland 

David Wright, Honor Roll 

 

Gatesville 

Kaleb Sanders, Honor Roll 

 

Georgetown 

Jadin Heriford, President’s List 

Ashley Pruiett, Honor Roll 

Brianna Ramirez, Honor Roll 

 

Goldthwaite 

Amber Breum, President’s List 

 

Haskell 

Krysta Bunch, President’s List 

 

Hickory Creek 

Addison Buesing, President’s List 

 

Horseshoe Bay 

Hannah Jordan, President’s List 

 

Houston 

Daniel Archer, President’s List 

Reagan Coleman, Dean’s List 

Eduardo Flores, Honor Roll 

Erick Marcia, Honor Roll 

Angelina Minor, President’s List 

 

Howe 

Benjamin Olin, Dean’s List 

 

Idalou 

Hannah Parnell, Dean’s List 

 

Irving 

Evan Adkins, Dean’s List 

Landin Blass, President’s List 

Delaney Castor, President’s List 

 

Jewett 

Stephen Prewitt, President’s List 

 

Kempner 

Monica Garza, President’s List 

 

Kilgore 

Harlee Biggs, Dean’s List 

 

Killeen 

Fabianna Bennett, President’s List 

Connor Benoist, Dean’s List 

Antonio Flores-Hoops, President’s List 

 

Lake Jackson 

Mackenzie Langham, President’s List 

 

Lampasas 

Austin Martin, President’s List 

McKennah Randall, Honor Roll 

 

La Vernia 

Lily Janek, President’s List 

Devin Schurman, President’s List 

 

League City 

Shaylea Bolton, Dean’s List 

Joe Villarreal, Dean’s List 

 

Lipan 

Taylor Clark, President’s List 

 

Lockhart 

Madison Zardiackas, President’s List 

 

Lorena 

Katherine Burnside, President’s List 

 

Lubbock 

Matthew Garcia, Dean’s List 

 

May 

Samuel Brown, President’s List 

 

Melissa 

Kyle Smith, Honor Roll 

 

Midland 

Alec Qualls, Dean’s List 

 

Midlothian 

Jack Shackelford, President’s List 

 

Miles 

Catlyn Ward, President’s List 

 

Mineral Wells 

Elaina Buchanan, Dean’s List 

 

Nederland 

Hallie Burden, Honor Roll 

 

New Braunfels 

Janessa Vargas, Dean’s List 

 

Nolanville 

Patricia Garibaybartolo, President’s List 

 

Odessa 

Kendra Cecil, President’s List 

 

Omaha, Arkansas 

Landon Chenault, President’s List 

 

Omaha, Nebraska 

Jordan Sager, Dean’s List 

 

Palmdale, California 

Nathan Corugedo, Honor Roll 

 

Plainview 

Alexis Lively, Honor Roll 

 

Portland 

Kassandra Dowdey, Honor Roll 

 

Refugio 

Heather Wineman, Honor Roll 

 

Richland Springs 

Joelli Atkinson, President’s List 

 

Rising Star 

Jaden Baker, Dean’s List 

Christian Barnett, President’s List 

 

Robstown 

Bret Eisenbach, President’s List 

Emily McClendon, President’s List 

 

Rockport 

Rachel Baergen, Dean’s List 

 

Rockwall 

Shelby Lintelman, Honor Roll 

 

Rotan 

Zena Hargrove, Dean’s List 

 

Round Rock 

Elizabeth Aponte, President’s List 

 

Rowlett 

Trynadee Greenwell, President’s List 

 

Saint Peters, Missouri 

Axel Kehrein, Honor Roll 

 

San Angelo 

Timothy Aguero, Honor Roll 

 

San Antonio 

Hailey Albrecht, President’s List 

Salina Ali, Dean’s List 

Vicente Castro, President’s List 

Nathaniel Garza, Dean’s List 

 

San Marcos 

Courtney Alexander, Dean’s List 

 

Sebastian 

Ayleen Castillo, President’s List 

 

Seguin 

Madeline Rhodes, President’s List 

Cameron White, President’s List 

 

Socorro 

Beatriz Munoz, President’s List 

 

Spicewood 

Layton Pratt, President’s List 

 

Stanton 

Payge Grable, President’s List 

 

Stephenville 

Madison Gilder, Dean’s List 

Grace Hawkins, President’s List 

Gabriel Mata, President’s List 

Kayla White, President’s List 

 

Strawn 

Kassidy Nowak, Honor Roll 

 

Sugar Land 

William Burford, Honor Roll 

Tyrell Thompson, Dean’s List 

 

Teague 

Kiley Persons, President’s List 

 

Temple 

Michael Eckert, President’s List 

 

The Woodlands 

Reese Glynn, Honor Roll 

 

Valley Mills 

Mills Wood, President’s List 

 

Waco 

Veaney Cazares, President’s List 

Micah Hunter, Dean’s List 

 

Waller 

JT Howard, President’s List 

 

Water Valley 

Brittany Sutton, President’s List 

 

Waxahachie 

Katherine Hughes, President’s List 

 

Weatherford 

Marisah Mata, President’s List 

 

West Columbia 

Kelby Coburn, President’s List 

 

Whitesboro 

Tevin Stevens, Honor Roll 

 

Willis 

Kaitlyn Drewniok, Honor Roll 

 

Winchendon, Massachusetts 

William Iannacone, President’s List 

 

Winters 

Tara Campos, President’s List 

Clinton Conner, President’s List 

 

Zephyr 

Ashley Schimmel, Dean’s List