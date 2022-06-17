HPU Honors 211 Students for Academic Success in the Spring 2022 Semester

BROWNWOOD, TEXAS – June 15, 2022 – Howard Payne University recognized 211 students for academic success during the spring 2022 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.

Abilene

Paighton Lawson, President’s List

Taylor Parish, Dean’s List

Alleyton

Olivia Catlett, President’s List

Amarillo

Kyndali Duran, President’s List

Abigail Laubhan, President’s List

Argyle

Jay Helzer, Dean’s List

Arlington

Seth West, Honor Roll

Athens

Brayden Rhea, Honor Roll

Aubrey

Mariah Garcia, Honor Roll

Austin

Casey Dufner, President’s List

Samantha Euresti, Honor Roll

Harold Myart, Dean’s List

Bangs

Ethan Cortez, President’s List

Aleah Curtis, President’s List

Samantha Lykins, Honor Roll

Wyatt Lykins, Dean’s List

Maya Rivera, President’s List

Bastrop

Mark Willoughby, Dean’s List

Bellville

Alexandria Barnett, President’s List

Clay Wicklein, Honor Roll

Bertram

David Frost, Dean’s List

Big Spring

Arali Mendez, President’s List

Blanket

Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List

Lucas Kinkade, Honor Roll

Bonham

Zoe Sprayberry, Honor Roll

Boyd

Rylee Spencer, Honor Roll

Brazoria

Emma Kacal, President’s List

Brownwood

Allison Allen, Dean’s List

Bailee Bachtel, President’s List

Maddison Cason, Dean’s List

Leticia Cervantes, President’s List

Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List

Isabel Clevenger, President’s List

Cali Darnell, President’s List

Emma Dugan, President’s List

Christopher Ewen, Dean’s List

Mallory Garcia, Dean’s List

Sarah German, President’s List

Derek Gifford, Dean’s List

Graham Goff, Honor Roll

Madison Hickey, Dean’s List

Sydney Horton, President’s List

Jeremy Houston, Dean’s List

Lunday Maninger, President’s List

Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List

Hadley Monroe, Dean’s List

Simone Morris, President’s List

Rosa Munoz, President’s List

Daniel Patterson, President’s List

Tristan Petty, President’s List

Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List

Alysia Rivas, Honor Roll

Angela Romero, Dean’s List

Jacob Ruiz, Dean’s List

Caleb Schoen, Honor Roll

Mark Sisemore, Dean’s List

Skyler Wells, President’s List

Christina Zamarripa, President’s List

Bree Cason, Honor Roll

Delilah Munoz, Honor Roll

Buda

Mariah Gonzales, President’s List

Buena Vista, Colorado

Charis Mayton, Honor Roll

Bullard

John Engle, Honor Roll

Caddo Mills

Kaitlyn Elsten, Dean’s List

Caldwell

Alexia Perkkio, Honor Roll

Celina

Rishona Raub, President’s List

Cibolo

Sarina Saunders, Honor Roll

Cleburne

Landon Clark, Dean’s List

Nicholas Crawford, Honor Roll

Cleveland

Isabella Buckley, President’s List

Nicole de la Houssaye, President’s List

College Station

Luke Brock, Honor Roll

Ashley Burrow, Honor Roll

Comanche

Zeph Christian, Dean’s List

Conroe

Grace Beckmeyer, President’s List

Crosby

Brandon Diaz, President’s List

Cypress

Madison Boggs, President’s List

Hunter Cheek, President’s List

Amanda Turpin, President’s List

Dallas

Mya Ross, President’s List

De Kalb

Daniel Puente, Dean’s List

De Queen, Arkansas

Christopher Castellanos Barba, Dean’s List

Decatur

Samantha Cantu, Dean’s List

Kyle Griffin, President’s List

Deer Park

Cara Juergens, Honor Roll

Denton

Parker Brown, Dean’s List

Devine

Hannah Richard, Honor Roll

Discovery Bay, California

Trevor Fletcher, President’s List

Early

Rachel Acker, President’s List

Makayla De Leon, President’s List

Hunter Hallum, President’s List

Maxwell McPhee, President’s List

Emily Moran, President’s List

Lindsey Piper, President’s List

Tristyn Rhodes, President’s List

Haylee Allgood, Presidents List

Eastland

Katelyn Bird, President’s List

Jeramy Dodson, Dean’s List

Edgard, Louisiana

Bria Neal, Dean’s List

Edgewood, New Mexico

Madison Tuck, President’s List

Euless

Amanda Moore, President’s List

Ryan Robertson, President’s List

Farwell

Elizabeth Torres, President’s List

Florence

Sadie Willie, President’s List

Floydada

Hannah Morales, Honor Roll

Forney

Ethan Hester, Honor Roll

Fort Worth

Autumn Anguiano, President’s List

Chandler Paul, President’s List

Friendswood

Sydney Ben, Dean’s List

Frisco

Madison Marzullo, Dean’s List

Fulshear

Mikel Santamaria, Dean’s List

Galveston

Madison Forrester, Honor Roll

Garland

David Wright, Honor Roll

Gatesville

Kaleb Sanders, Honor Roll

Georgetown

Jadin Heriford, President’s List

Ashley Pruiett, Honor Roll

Brianna Ramirez, Honor Roll

Goldthwaite

Amber Breum, President’s List

Haskell

Krysta Bunch, President’s List

Hickory Creek

Addison Buesing, President’s List

Horseshoe Bay

Hannah Jordan, President’s List

Houston

Daniel Archer, President’s List

Reagan Coleman, Dean’s List

Eduardo Flores, Honor Roll

Erick Marcia, Honor Roll

Angelina Minor, President’s List

Howe

Benjamin Olin, Dean’s List

Idalou

Hannah Parnell, Dean’s List

Irving

Evan Adkins, Dean’s List

Landin Blass, President’s List

Delaney Castor, President’s List

Jewett

Stephen Prewitt, President’s List

Kempner

Monica Garza, President’s List

Kilgore

Harlee Biggs, Dean’s List

Killeen

Fabianna Bennett, President’s List

Connor Benoist, Dean’s List

Antonio Flores-Hoops, President’s List

Lake Jackson

Mackenzie Langham, President’s List

Lampasas

Austin Martin, President’s List

McKennah Randall, Honor Roll

La Vernia

Lily Janek, President’s List

Devin Schurman, President’s List

League City

Shaylea Bolton, Dean’s List

Joe Villarreal, Dean’s List

Lipan

Taylor Clark, President’s List

Lockhart

Madison Zardiackas, President’s List

Lorena

Katherine Burnside, President’s List

Lubbock

Matthew Garcia, Dean’s List

May

Samuel Brown, President’s List

Melissa

Kyle Smith, Honor Roll

Midland

Alec Qualls, Dean’s List

Midlothian

Jack Shackelford, President’s List

Miles

Catlyn Ward, President’s List

Mineral Wells

Elaina Buchanan, Dean’s List

Nederland

Hallie Burden, Honor Roll

New Braunfels

Janessa Vargas, Dean’s List

Nolanville

Patricia Garibaybartolo, President’s List

Odessa

Kendra Cecil, President’s List

Omaha, Arkansas

Landon Chenault, President’s List

Omaha, Nebraska

Jordan Sager, Dean’s List

Palmdale, California

Nathan Corugedo, Honor Roll

Plainview

Alexis Lively, Honor Roll

Portland

Kassandra Dowdey, Honor Roll

Refugio

Heather Wineman, Honor Roll

Richland Springs

Joelli Atkinson, President’s List

Rising Star

Jaden Baker, Dean’s List

Christian Barnett, President’s List

Robstown

Bret Eisenbach, President’s List

Emily McClendon, President’s List

Rockport

Rachel Baergen, Dean’s List

Rockwall

Shelby Lintelman, Honor Roll

Rotan

Zena Hargrove, Dean’s List

Round Rock

Elizabeth Aponte, President’s List

Rowlett

Trynadee Greenwell, President’s List

Saint Peters, Missouri

Axel Kehrein, Honor Roll

San Angelo

Timothy Aguero, Honor Roll

San Antonio

Hailey Albrecht, President’s List

Salina Ali, Dean’s List

Vicente Castro, President’s List

Nathaniel Garza, Dean’s List

San Marcos

Courtney Alexander, Dean’s List

Sebastian

Ayleen Castillo, President’s List

Seguin

Madeline Rhodes, President’s List

Cameron White, President’s List

Socorro

Beatriz Munoz, President’s List

Spicewood

Layton Pratt, President’s List

Stanton

Payge Grable, President’s List

Stephenville

Madison Gilder, Dean’s List

Grace Hawkins, President’s List

Gabriel Mata, President’s List

Kayla White, President’s List

Strawn

Kassidy Nowak, Honor Roll

Sugar Land

William Burford, Honor Roll

Tyrell Thompson, Dean’s List

Teague

Kiley Persons, President’s List

Temple

Michael Eckert, President’s List

The Woodlands

Reese Glynn, Honor Roll

Valley Mills

Mills Wood, President’s List

Waco

Veaney Cazares, President’s List

Micah Hunter, Dean’s List

Waller

JT Howard, President’s List

Water Valley

Brittany Sutton, President’s List

Waxahachie

Katherine Hughes, President’s List

Weatherford

Marisah Mata, President’s List

West Columbia

Kelby Coburn, President’s List

Whitesboro

Tevin Stevens, Honor Roll

Willis

Kaitlyn Drewniok, Honor Roll

Winchendon, Massachusetts

William Iannacone, President’s List

Winters

Tara Campos, President’s List

Clinton Conner, President’s List

Zephyr

Ashley Schimmel, Dean’s List