Katy ISD New Student Pre-Registration Now Open

KATY, TX [June 13, 2022] – Katy ISD is Powering Up for Back to School with pre-registration for new students! Parents of new students* can pre-register for the 2022-23 Katy ISD fall semester through the PowerSchool Enrollment website.
Important dates:
- Now through July 1 – Online PowerSchool pre-registration for new students*
- July 2-27 - PowerSchool pre-registration for new students temporarily closed
- July 28 – Online PowerSchool pre-registration for new students re-opens
- August 1– PowerSchool Annual Student Update begins (for returning Katy ISD students**)
*A new student is defined as a K-12 learner who has never attended a school within Katy ISD, or a previous Katy ISD student who withdrew and is re-enrolling.
**A returning student is defined as any student who was actively enrolled during the 2021-22 school year.
All new and returning Katy ISD students are required to use PowerSchool Enrollment to submit a new student registration or their Annual Student Update.