Katy ISD New Student Pre-Registration Now Open

KATY, TX [June 13, 2022] – Katy ISD is Powering Up for Back to School with pre-registration for new students! Parents of new students* can pre-register for the 2022-23 Katy ISD fall semester through the PowerSchool Enrollment website.

Important dates:

Now through July 1 – Online PowerSchool pre-registration for new students*

July 2-27 - PowerSchool pre-registration for new students temporarily closed

July 28 – Online PowerSchool pre-registration for new students re-opens

August 1 – PowerSchool Annual Student Update begins (for returning Katy ISD students**)

*A new student is defined as a K-12 learner who has never attended a school within Katy ISD, or a previous Katy ISD student who withdrew and is re-enrolling.

**A returning student is defined as any student who was actively enrolled during the 2021-22 school year.

All new and returning Katy ISD students are required to use PowerSchool Enrollment to submit a new student registration or their Annual Student Update.