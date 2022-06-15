Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Requests Help Locating Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals:

MICHAEL JAY ONISIFOROU – White Male, 51 Years: Mr. Onisiforou died in the 400 block of FM 1960 in Houston, TX on 05/12/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-2045.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91967)

JOHN AUSTIN PAUL – White Male, 41 years: Mr. Paul died at Houston Methodist Hospital, Willowbrook in Houston, TX on 05/13/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-2054.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91968)

MARTIN CASTILLO – Hispanic Male, 59 Years: Mr. Castillo died in the 4400 block of Telephone Road in Houston, TX on 05/16/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-2099.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91970)

JAMES KELLY ANDERSON – White Male, 63 Years: Mr. Anderson died in the 11500 Keegans Ridge Road in Houston, TX on 05/24/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-2205.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/92281)