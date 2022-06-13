Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Awards 70 Texas 4-H Members with $1.4 Million in Educational Scholarships

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials presented 70 students from 4-H programs across Texas with $1.4 million in educational funding on June 9 during the annual 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is very proud to award these 70 4-H students with scholarships that will help them take the next step in furthering their education,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “The Rodeo and the Texas 4-H program work hand-in-hand in promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education, and it’s thanks to our generous donors that we can continue to give back to these deserving students.”

These 4-H scholars represent 53 different counties across the state and will attend 18 different colleges and universities in Texas. The top four schools these students will be attending are Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Tarleton State University and West Texas A&M University. These students have chosen 35 different fields of study, with the top five chosen majors being animal science, agricultural economics, agricultural business, agricultural communications and mechanical engineering.

Each of the 4-H scholarship recipients will receive $20,000 toward a four-year undergraduate degree for a total commitment of $1.4 million. These students were selected by 4-H officials based on the students’ involvement with the program, academic achievements and financial need.

These 70 scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of more than $22 million in support of Texas youth and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s continued educational commitment can be found at rodeohouston.com.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news

2022 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO ™ TEXAS 4-H SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

List by county, as of June 7, 2022

Archer

Sara Jones

Armstrong

Jacey Weinheimer

Bandera

Reese Mazurek

Bastrop

Weston Bauer

Bee

Addie Brown

Bexar

Noah Rodriguez

Brazoria

Kara Hernandez

Brazos

Lane Hillert

Delayna Hold

Nathan Kerth

Brown

Maggie Spikes

Burleson

Macy Narro

Caldwell

Kiersten Reed

Cameron

Bailey Helmer

Julie Macmanus

Carson

Jett Bradford

Kollier Miller

Clay

Layten Graham

Collin

Charlee Proctor

Comal

Elizabeth Haegelin

Trey Hoffmann

Coryell

Kinsey Gardner

Crosby

Caleb Cavazos

DeWitt

Macey Hahn

Dylan Hartman

Ellis

Sadie Hinz

Fayette

Laura James

Foard

Brayden Henry

Gillespie

Arianna Watson

Guadalupe

William Anderson

Carson Manning

Hale

Campbell Offield

Hall

Sarah Lindley

Houston

Trinity Meadows

Jackson

Bryce Wilfert

Jim Wells

Paige Langley

Johnson

Dayton Allen

Kendall

Anna Muck

Kerr

Nathanael Hall

Live Oak

Sadie Desselle

Llano

Kylee Brown

Lubbock

Ashlynn Messer

McCulloch

Brylee Torres

McLennan

Brinley Allison

Faith Lauderdale

Chloe McLellan

Milam

Kennedy Hobbs

Mills

Cason Guthrie

Nacogdoches

Matthew Self

Neuces

Julia Gilliam

Oldham

Mary Spinhirne

Parker

Garrett Van Dyk

Randall

Sunny Cowley

Runnels

Mason Cave

Trevor Gibbs

Alexandria Kalina

Scurry

Addee Williams

Sherman

Brendi Brown

Starr

Aylin Gonzalez

Bryan Perez

Sterling

Ivey Bassham

Will Sisco

Tom Green

Caroline Holtman

Mattie Sanford

Grace Wilde

Victoria

Jason Marek

Washington

Waylon Hinze

Keely Mikolajchak

Williamson

Heath Harris

Wilson

Trinity Hoover