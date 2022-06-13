Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Awards 70 Texas 4-H Members with $1.4 Million in Educational Scholarships

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials presented 70 students from 4-H programs across Texas with $1.4 million in educational funding on June 9 during the annual 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas.
“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is very proud to award these 70 4-H students with scholarships that will help them take the next step in furthering their education,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “The Rodeo and the Texas 4-H program work hand-in-hand in promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education, and it’s thanks to our generous donors that we can continue to give back to these deserving students.”
These 4-H scholars represent 53 different counties across the state and will attend 18 different colleges and universities in Texas. The top four schools these students will be attending are Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Tarleton State University and West Texas A&M University. These students have chosen 35 different fields of study, with the top five chosen majors being animal science, agricultural economics, agricultural business, agricultural communications and mechanical engineering.
Each of the 4-H scholarship recipients will receive $20,000 toward a four-year undergraduate degree for a total commitment of $1.4 million. These students were selected by 4-H officials based on the students’ involvement with the program, academic achievements and financial need.
These 70 scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of more than $22 million in support of Texas youth and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s continued educational commitment can be found at rodeohouston.com.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news
2022 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ TEXAS 4-H SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
List by county, as of June 7, 2022
Archer
Sara Jones
Armstrong
Jacey Weinheimer
Bandera
Reese Mazurek
Bastrop
Weston Bauer
Bee
Addie Brown
Bexar
Noah Rodriguez
Brazoria
Kara Hernandez
Brazos
Lane Hillert
Delayna Hold
Nathan Kerth
Brown
Maggie Spikes
Burleson
Macy Narro
Caldwell
Kiersten Reed
Cameron
Bailey Helmer
Julie Macmanus
Carson
Jett Bradford
Kollier Miller
Clay
Layten Graham
Collin
Charlee Proctor
Comal
Elizabeth Haegelin
Trey Hoffmann
Coryell
Kinsey Gardner
Crosby
Caleb Cavazos
DeWitt
Macey Hahn
Dylan Hartman
Ellis
Sadie Hinz
Fayette
Laura James
Foard
Brayden Henry
Gillespie
Arianna Watson
Guadalupe
William Anderson
Carson Manning
Hale
Campbell Offield
Hall
Sarah Lindley
Houston
Trinity Meadows
Jackson
Bryce Wilfert
Jim Wells
Paige Langley
Johnson
Dayton Allen
Kendall
Anna Muck
Kerr
Nathanael Hall
Live Oak
Sadie Desselle
Llano
Kylee Brown
Lubbock
Ashlynn Messer
McCulloch
Brylee Torres
McLennan
Brinley Allison
Faith Lauderdale
Chloe McLellan
Milam
Kennedy Hobbs
Mills
Cason Guthrie
Nacogdoches
Matthew Self
Neuces
Julia Gilliam
Oldham
Mary Spinhirne
Parker
Garrett Van Dyk
Randall
Sunny Cowley
Runnels
Mason Cave
Trevor Gibbs
Alexandria Kalina
Scurry
Addee Williams
Sherman
Brendi Brown
Starr
Aylin Gonzalez
Bryan Perez
Sterling
Ivey Bassham
Will Sisco
Tom Green
Caroline Holtman
Mattie Sanford
Grace Wilde
Victoria
Jason Marek
Washington
Waylon Hinze
Keely Mikolajchak
Williamson
Heath Harris
Wilson
Trinity Hoover