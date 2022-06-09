4 Reasons to Go to Rehab

People who are in active addiction often struggle with making the decision of whether or not to go to treatment. They may have excuses such as not wanting to miss work or family obligations, or that rehab is too expensive for them to afford.

What needs to be considered is that the costly consequences of addiction are compounded as the addiction progresses and worsens. In addition to causing financial losses, addiction also damages relationships, health, reputation, and self-esteem.

Addiction is not something you can just ignore or let run its course. Like any other serious mental or physical illness, it requires timely and professional treatment at an appropriate level of care, often at an inpatient rehab center in Texas.

Many facilities accept health insurance coverage and financial assistance. These treatment centers provide a variety of treatment options and clinical care from healthcare professionals and addiction specialists.

Detox, behavioral therapy, and other clinical services are essential for stabilizing health, maintaining abstinence, and establishing individual treatment goals for successful recovery.

Here are four reasons why choosing to go to rehab is a step in the right direction toward overcoming addiction.

Experiencing Withdrawals

Withdrawal is a common and dangerous side effect of chemical dependence. When the body starts to detox from a substance, various physical and mental side effects can occur.

Depending on the substance of abuse and the severity of withdrawal symptoms, medical detox at a hospital or rehab may be required to monitor the vital signs and mental state of the patient.

Withdrawal symptoms range from mild to severe and can be both physical and mental. The most serious cases of withdrawal can be excruciating, and alcohol withdrawal, in particular, can be life-threatening if attempted without medication and supervision.

Job Loss or Risk of Losing a Job

If your addiction is affecting your work performance and you are in danger of losing your job, or even if you’ve already lost employment, now is the time to seek treatment at a rehab center.

Many employees who need treatment for addiction are eligible to request a family and medical leave of absence, or FMLA. Some employers will even cover the costs of treatment as long as the employee complies with recommendations and completes treatment successfully.

Getting Out of an Unhealthy Environment

Many people find it difficult to quit drinking or using at home, because of stressful family dynamics, domestic abuse, dysfunctional relationships, or emotional triggers that are unavoidable.

Getting out of an unhealthy, dysfunctional, or volatile home and into rehab is a temporary way of preventing access to substances, addressing issues at home, and identifying triggers that fuel substance abuse and relapse.

Compromised Physical or Mental Health

If a doctor has been insisting that a patient stop drinking or using drugs because of a health issue and the patient is still unable to quit, this is a strong indication that they need to get treatment in the protective and therapeutic environment of inpatient rehab.

Many people struggle with depression, anxiety, and other crippling mental disorders as a result of their substance abuse. These exacerbate addiction and may require psychiatric treatment.

Chronic drug and alcohol abuse also causes major damage to the body, especially vital organs such as the heart and liver. The damage can be permanent and life-threatening if use continues.

Rehab centers often employ physicians who specialize in addiction medicine and treatment. Medical staff can monitor an addiction-related health condition, such as high blood pressure or elevated liver enzymes. They can prescribe medication and recommend aftercare treatment.

Final Thoughts: Preparing for a Lifestyle Change

Recovery is about making different choices and changing maladaptive coping skills into healthy ones. It involves a radical lifestyle change in which drugs and alcohol are no longer playing a key role.

When someone is ready to make these changes, rehab is the best place to tackle an addiction head-on with professional support and start a new chapter of recovery.