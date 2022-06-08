“Tip, Toss, Treat” This Mosquito Season

Keep the buzz to a minimum with tips from Mosquito and Vector Control Division

Mosquito season is upon us, and Harris County Public Health’s (HCPH) Mosquito and Vector Control Division ( MVCD ) reminds residents to practice a few simple tips to reduce mosquito breeding and the subsequent diseases associated with them.

Mosquitoes are present throughout the year; however, peak mosquito activity occurs in warmer weather, specifically from May through October and during these months increases the likelihood of mosquito-borne disease transmission.

Out of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in Harris County, only a handful transmit disease-causing viruses such as West Nile, Saint Louis encephalitis, chikungunya, dengue, and Zika. However, even these disease-transmitting mosquito species can negatively affect a person’s health. That is why MCVD strives to ensure that residents are protected from mosquito-borne diseases year-round through countywide mosquito trapping, testing mosquito samples for viruses, and treatment in neighborhoods where a virus is detected.

Interactive maps of mosquito-borne disease activity, services and proposed treatment can be found at hcphtx.org/MosquitoControl .

“When viruses like West Nile or Zika are detected, our team moves quickly to treat the affected area to prevent further spread,” MVCD Director Chris Fredregill said. “While our Mosquito and Vector Control Division provides disease surveillance throughout Harris County, we also encourage residents to do their part by following a few simple and effective steps around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding.”

For more information and mosquito prevention tips, follow our HCPH Facebook page or visit HCPH’s Mosquito and Vector Resources page at hcphtx.org .

Know the “three Ts” to Mosquito Breeding Prevention: Tip, Toss, and Treat

TIP

Heavy rains during the summer months in the Houston region can create a “perfect storm” for mosquitoes to breed. Follow these simple tips to prevent mosquito breeding sites around your home, especially right after a weather event:

or empty standing water from pet bowls, flowerpots, tires, buckets, and other containers. If you have a birdbath, change its water every three to five days.

TOSS

Mosquitos can also breed in small areas where stagnant water might be hidden from the human eye. Practice the following tips to reduce mosquito breeding in those covered spots:

Toss out debris, trash, and other unwanted items around your home.

out debris, trash, and other unwanted items around your home. Clean out clogged rain gutters.

Keep outdoor trash bins closed and avoid overfilling them.

Do not sweep lawn clippings, leaves, or litter into storm drains to prevent water from flowing and unnecessary flooding.

Minimize opportunities for standing water to collect by removing flowers pots, buckets, tires, and other water-collecting objects you no longer need.

TREAT

Here are also several ways to treat your environment and reduce mosquito populations.

standing water with larvicides in areas where water cannot be covered, emptied, or removed and will not be used for drinking. Larvicides are a type of pesticide applied to kill mosquitoes in their early stages of development (larvae) before they become biting adults. They are sold in the forms of liquid, tablets, pellets, granules, and briquettes and are available in most hardware stores. Larvicides are safe to use for the environment. Follow the instructions of the particular larvicide product you are using. Make sure to turn off outdoor faucets to prevent leaks completely; fix any faucets that are constantly leaking.

Keep tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.

REPEL

REPEL