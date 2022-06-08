Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down on Speeding Drivers

(FORT BEND COUNTY, TX) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is putting the brakes on speeding drivers to stem the growing number of fatalities in Fort Bend County.

To remind Fort Bend drivers that driving too fast can be dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to enforce speed limits as part of “Operation Slowdown” June 7-21. The Sheriff’s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.

In Texas, speeding causes one out of every three traffic deaths. In 2021, speed was the leading cause of over 163,000 traffic crashes, resulting in 1,500 fatalities according to TxDOT. That year saw a 16% increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways.

This year, to date, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office reported 74 speed-related traffic collisions.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says the public safety campaign is not about his deputies writing citations, but about reducing preventable crashes that can seriously injure drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. He says it is up to everyone to make the roads safer.

“Let’s face it. Sometimes we all get in a hurry trying to reach our destination. But ask yourself—is it worth risking your life or someone else’s life?” said Sheriff Fagan. “It’s just not worth the risk.”

Here are a few safe driving tips:

Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

Adjust your speed to road conditions when there is bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.