Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Win Top Spots in Global Tournament

KATY, TX [June 3, 2022] – After two years of participating in online Destination Imagination (DI) Global Tournaments, 12 Katy ISD teams traveled to Kansas City, Missouri on May 21-24 to participate in the one-of-a-kind educational event. After four days of creativity and connection, five Katy ISD schools placed within the top five spots in their respective categories. The Improv Einsteins from Shafer Elementary won second place in the competition, while Exley Elementary DInoMite placed third, Morton Ranch Junior High The Nerd Herd placed fourth and Alexander Elementary Rumbling Rockets along with Beckendorff Junior High Off Topic earned fifth place.

Congratulations to the following Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams:

School Team Name Challenge Ranking Shafer Elementary The Improv Einsteins Improv – Festival Frenzy 2 nd Place Exley Elementary DinoMite Scientific – Up Close 3 rd Place Morton Ranch Junior High The Nerd Herd Improv – Festival Frenzy 4 th Place Alexander Elementary Rumbling Rockets Engineering – Roll with It 5 th Place Beckendorff Junior High Off Topic! Service – For the Future 5 th Place Campbell Elementary Golden Thinkers Technical – Daring Escape 6 th Place Seven Lakes High Houston, We Have a Problem Fine Arts – Tricky Tales 6 th Place Seven Lakes High Frenzied Revelers Improv – Festival Frenzy 9 th Place Griffin Elementary The Microscopic Masterminds Scientific – Up Close 9 th Place Bryant Elementary The Improvables Improv – Festival Frenzy 11 th Place Shafer Elementary The Daredevils Technical – Daring Escape 15 th Place Shafer Elementary Creative Crew Scientific – Up Close 17 th Place

Team Nerd Herd from Morton Ranch Junior High won a special award for their Flipgrid video submission, which was an additional challenge for teams. Katy ISD students competed with teams from across the United States as well as China, Korea, Mexico, Canada and many other countries.

“Katy ISD students were ready to demonstrate their creativity and innovation in person. As they entered the Kansas City Convention Center, they were embraced with a wealth of ideas from teams from around the world,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department. “To see 12 Katy ISD teams compete in the global tournament is a true inspiration and speaks volumes of the talent in our students,” added Otten.

Destination Imagination is a worldwide creative problem-solving organization that teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career and beyond. Students use the creative process to turn their ideas into reality and learn valuable skills such as creative and critical thinking, team building, problem-solving and project management.