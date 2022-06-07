Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Win Top Spots in Global Tournament

Improv Einsteins

KATY, TX [June 3, 2022] – After two years of participating in online Destination Imagination (DI) Global Tournaments, 12 Katy ISD teams traveled to Kansas City, Missouri on May 21-24 to participate in the one-of-a-kind educational event.  After four days of creativity and connection, five Katy ISD schools placed within the top five spots in their respective categories.  The Improv Einsteins from Shafer Elementary won second place in the competition, while Exley Elementary DInoMite placed third, Morton Ranch Junior High The Nerd Herd placed fourth and Alexander Elementary Rumbling Rockets along with Beckendorff Junior High Off Topic earned fifth place.  

Congratulations to the following Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams:

School  Team Name  Challenge  Ranking 
Shafer Elementary  The Improv Einsteins  Improv – Festival Frenzy  2nd Place 
Exley Elementary  DinoMite  Scientific – Up Close  3rd Place 
Morton Ranch Junior High  The Nerd Herd  Improv – Festival Frenzy  4th Place 
Alexander Elementary  Rumbling Rockets  Engineering – Roll with It  5th Place 
Beckendorff Junior High  Off Topic!  Service – For the Future  5th Place 
Campbell Elementary  Golden Thinkers  Technical – Daring Escape  6th Place 
Seven Lakes High  Houston, We Have a Problem  Fine Arts – Tricky Tales  6th Place 
Seven Lakes High  Frenzied Revelers  Improv – Festival Frenzy  9th Place 
Griffin Elementary  The Microscopic Masterminds  Scientific – Up Close  9th Place 
Bryant Elementary  The Improvables  Improv – Festival Frenzy  11th Place 
Shafer Elementary  The Daredevils  Technical – Daring Escape  15th Place 
Shafer Elementary  Creative Crew  Scientific – Up Close  17th Place 

 

Team Nerd Herd from Morton Ranch Junior High won a special award for their Flipgrid video submission, which was an additional challenge for teams.  Katy ISD students competed with teams from across the United States as well as China, Korea, Mexico, Canada and many other countries.  

“Katy ISD students were ready to demonstrate their creativity and innovation in person. As they entered the Kansas City Convention Center, they were embraced with a wealth of ideas from teams from around the world,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department. “To see 12 Katy ISD teams compete in the global tournament is a true inspiration and speaks volumes of the talent in our students,” added Otten.  

Destination Imagination is a worldwide creative problem-solving organization that teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career and beyond.  Students use the creative process to turn their ideas into reality and learn valuable skills such as creative and critical thinking, team building, problem-solving and project management.