Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities

KATY, TX [June 3, 2022] – A total of 22 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice before closing out the academic year. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Congratulations to the following signees:

Cinco Ranch High School May 2022 Signees:

Wyatt Green – Boys Track – University of Arkansas

Mayde Creek High School May 2022 Signees:

Sania Thomas – Girls Basketball – Milwaukee Area Technical College

Madison Mathis – Girls Basketball – Northland College

Rewa Chababo – Wrestling – University of the Ozarks

Jermariah Ferguson – Wrestling – Texas Women’s University

Alex Tarhini – Football – Coe College

Esveidy Fabila – Soccer – Multnomah College

Kirsten Baxa – Soccer – United States Naval Academy

Morton Ranch High School May 2022 Signees:

Mallory Lamport – Volleyball – Mississippi Valley State University

Paetow High School May 2022 Signees:

Luke Fitch – Football – Trinity University*

Tompkins High School May 2022 Signees:

Blake Harris – Track – Texas A&M

Mitchell Wiemuth – Track – Miami University

Luke Mitchell – Football – University of Saint Mary

Rafa Gonzalez-Socas – Soccer – Gardner-Webb University

Charles Kuchler – Tennis – Denison University

Spencer Hobbs – Swimming – Lynn University

Jace Walker – Swimming – University of Nebraska