Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities

KATY, TX [June 3, 2022] – A total of 22 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice before closing out the academic year.  Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport.  Congratulations to the following signees:  

Cinco Ranch High School May 2022 Signees: 

  • Wyatt Green – Boys Track – University of Arkansas 

Mayde Creek High School May 2022 Signees: 

  • Sania Thomas – Girls Basketball – Milwaukee Area Technical College 
  • Madison Mathis – Girls Basketball – Northland College 
  • Rewa Chababo – Wrestling – University of the Ozarks 
  • Jermariah Ferguson – Wrestling – Texas Women’s University 
  • Alex Tarhini – Football – Coe College 
  • Esveidy Fabila – Soccer – Multnomah College 
  • Kirsten Baxa – Soccer – United States Naval Academy 

Morton Ranch High School May 2022 Signees: 

  • Mallory Lamport – Volleyball – Mississippi Valley State University 

Paetow High School May 2022 Signees: 

  • Luke Fitch – Football – Trinity University* 

Tompkins High School May 2022 Signees: 

  • Blake Harris – Track – Texas A&M 
  • Mitchell Wiemuth – Track – Miami University 
  • Luke Mitchell – Football – University of Saint Mary 
  • Rafa Gonzalez-Socas – Soccer – Gardner-Webb University 
  • Charles Kuchler – Tennis – Denison University 
  • Spencer Hobbs – Swimming – Lynn University 
  • Jace Walker – Swimming – University of Nebraska 
  • Colt Tenpenny – Golf – Colorado State University 
  • Ana Martinez – Track – Mount Saint Mary’s University 
  • Maddie Lee – Cheer – University of Houston 
  • Isabelle Rivera – Track – Southwestern University 
  • Hailey Tenaro – Cheer – Sam Houston State University 