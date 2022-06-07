Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities

KATY, TX [June 3, 2022] – A total of 22 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice before closing out the academic year. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Congratulations to the following signees:
Cinco Ranch High School May 2022 Signees:
- Wyatt Green – Boys Track – University of Arkansas
Mayde Creek High School May 2022 Signees:
- Sania Thomas – Girls Basketball – Milwaukee Area Technical College
- Madison Mathis – Girls Basketball – Northland College
- Rewa Chababo – Wrestling – University of the Ozarks
- Jermariah Ferguson – Wrestling – Texas Women’s University
- Alex Tarhini – Football – Coe College
- Esveidy Fabila – Soccer – Multnomah College
- Kirsten Baxa – Soccer – United States Naval Academy
Morton Ranch High School May 2022 Signees:
- Mallory Lamport – Volleyball – Mississippi Valley State University
Paetow High School May 2022 Signees:
- Luke Fitch – Football – Trinity University*
Tompkins High School May 2022 Signees:
- Blake Harris – Track – Texas A&M
- Mitchell Wiemuth – Track – Miami University
- Luke Mitchell – Football – University of Saint Mary
- Rafa Gonzalez-Socas – Soccer – Gardner-Webb University
- Charles Kuchler – Tennis – Denison University
- Spencer Hobbs – Swimming – Lynn University
- Jace Walker – Swimming – University of Nebraska
- Colt Tenpenny – Golf – Colorado State University
- Ana Martinez – Track – Mount Saint Mary’s University
- Maddie Lee – Cheer – University of Houston
- Isabelle Rivera – Track – Southwestern University
- Hailey Tenaro – Cheer – Sam Houston State University