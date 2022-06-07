Igloo Grows Its Parks Project with New Mushrooms ECOCOOL® Playmate Cooler

June 2, 2022 (Katy, Texas) – Igloo is proud to announce its continued partnership with Parks Project through the release of a brand-new Playmate cooler made with post-consumer recycled plastic, part of Igloo’s ECOCOOL® collection of coolers. The special-edition Parks Project Mushrooms ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler — which joins a previously released Parks Project ECOCOOL Playmate — is available now at igloocoolers.com/parksproject, parksproject.us, REI.com and REI stores.

“Our gratitude runs deep for our continued partnership with Parks Project,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “National Park adventures and Playmate coolers already go hand in hand, so it only gets better when that cooler is made with recycled materials and supports Parks Project’s mission to preserve the parks we love and leave it better than we found it. The next generation of Park Champions will really dig the new mushrooms design too!”

Igloo and Parks Project created the new ECOCOOL Playmate cooler with custom mushroom graphics that depict a variety of flora and fauna found in the national parks around the country. Notably, this special-edition Playmate is made with a post-consumer recycled resin compound that repurposes discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs that would otherwise end up in landfills. In 2022, Parks Project will contribute $100,000 to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to support their work to preserve and protect parklands.

The special-edition Parks Project ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler collection (with a 16-quart capacity fitting up to 30 12-ounce cans) is available for $54.99 each, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Parks Project

Parks Project is in business to save our parks. At Parks Project, we appreciate all that parks offer under threat of extinction. We aim to use our resources—our business, our investments, our voice, and our imaginations—to do something about it. Parks Project has collaborated with over 40 parks and conservancies, designing collections that inspire conservation projects in national, state, and local parks. To date, Parks Project has contributed over $2,500,000 and more than 5500 volunteer work hours back to parklands. Parks Project is available in over 100 retailers around the country, including major outdoor retailer REI. Shop and learn more at www.parksproject.us, or find Parks Project on Instagram (@parksproject).

