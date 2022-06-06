Why has the World Cup been one of the major world football events for a long time?

Football is without a doubt the biggest game in the world – the most globally played sport, the most watched one, with the greatest number of devoted fans – that can be found in every single corner of the world.

The World Cup is a particular emblem of this popularity, as it gathers billions of viewers across the globe – all engaging in the same manifestation of sportsmanship, competition, sharing of national culture and pride, as well as the sheer love and passion for the sport.

What makes the World Cup so special?

Despite the vast popularity and international reach of football, the esteem of the World Cup is still astonishingly large. One of the seemingly obvious reasons is the ability to cheer for your own country – not just a local team, or a club you choose based on where you grew up, or what you liked as a child. Instead of that, you cheer your home team on. In a way, the entire sentiment almost becomes a patriotic moment.

An additional factor is the ability to practice all football-related rituals, whilst knowing that the rest of the world is doing the exact same thing. Sitting in a pub and watching a match is an essential part of supporting your team. Similarly, so is placing a bet in favour of the home team. Plus, betting tends to become increasingly interesting as the World Cup betting odds shift after the group stage – especially if you’re one of those fans that enjoys making their own rankings of all teams and comparing both the odds, and the success of said teams to your own predictions.

And of course, a key thing to note is that the World Cup is not an event of its own, but is rather a pinnacle of the sport. In other words, football fans watch football daily – they cheer for their national team, for their local team, they go to games, play football, know the profiles of relevant players and so on. Watching the World Cup is, thus, not an unusually special thing, but is rather an experience they actively enjoy all year round – but every four years it includes great teams, and a vastly larger community sharing the same experience.

FIFA World Cup vs UEFA Championships, Copa America, Copa Libertadores and so on

Right, so football is extremely popular because it’s global, it’s inclusive, it’s simple, and easy to follow. The World Cup is a huge event made for football fans from anywhere and everywhere in the world. The only question that remains is why exactly has the World Cup become the biggest football event – instead of say Copa America, Copa Libertadores, or the UEFA Champions League.

The three most important factors that make the World Cup stand out from other football competitions is that it provides fans with high quality football, is inherently global, and appeals to basic patriotism within football fans everywhere. So in a way, it encompasses the essential appeal of football as a sport, the general appeal of great sporting events, as well as the appeal of rooting for your own country, your own nation – and your own team.