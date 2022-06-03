How Much Car Insurance Do You Really Need?

How much car insurance do you really need? This is a question that often comes up whenever people purchase a new car.

There are over a dozen providers on the market. And while this abundance of choices can make choosing an insurance provider difficult, it can also confuse buyers about how much coverage they should get.

Should you get the cheapest car insurance policy you find? Or should you consider buying something a little more high-end?

This article offers all the answers you need to make the best choice about how much insurance to get for your vehicle.

Benefits of Car Insurance

Operating a non-insured car is illegal in most U.S. states. While you may see car insurance as merely a requirement to comply with thoughtlessly, it has myriad benefits that are often unknown to most first-time car owners.

Driving a non-insured car in America can put you at all sorts of financial risks. For instance, you could cause a car accident and be asked to pay for medical bills, repairs, and other costs related to the accident out of pocket. You’d also be hit with hefty legal fees and tickets that could stay on your driving record for years.

The great thing about car insurance is that it covers most of your medical and repair bills in case you do cause or get into an accident.

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

Insurance requirements vary between states. To know how much insurance you need, you can ask your car dealer, DMV, or insurance provider about the requirements in your state.

Generally, liability insurance is what authorities look for from car owners.

Liability insurance is a type of coverage that pays for costs related to an accident that you or another party has caused. These include medical bills and repairs.

Still, liability insurance may not always be enough to fully cover your needs. This is why experts recommend getting comprehensive coverage as well, especially for first-time car owners.

This protects you from things like theft or property damage. It can also pay to replace your car in case it gets lost in a natural disaster, e.g., storm, fire, tornado, or flood.

The terms for comprehensive coverage may vary between providers. For details, remember to consult an agent before buying an insurance policy.

How Much Is the Average Cost for Car Insurance?

While car insurance isn’t anywhere near being cheap, it’s also not an entirely unreachable thing. The premiums you pay for car insurance will vary widely depending on where you’re from and what company you’re working with. Car insurance in the U.S. may cost around $1,700 a year or around $148 a month.

The Bottom Line

Car insurance is by far one of the most important requirements you need to secure as soon as you drive your car off the dealership—or even before. This saves you from worrying about losing money in car accidents or repairs. It also saves you from the scrutinizing eyes and seething wrath of the DMV legal system. Be smart about your choices and choose the coverage that best suits your needs and preferences.