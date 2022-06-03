How do you get hired when you have a disability?

When you’re living with a disability, getting hired for the job you want can certainly be more challenging. All job seekers face obstacles in their pursuit of employment but those obstacles increase for a job hunter who has a disability.

Managing to land gainful and satisfying employment is certainly possible for disabled job seekers and in this article, we’ll be taking a look at some tips and advice on what you can do to find – and get – that job you desire.

Focus the Prospective Employer’s Attention On Your Positives

While the fact that you have a disability should certainly be disclosed, you don’t want this to be the major focus. Approach all of your job search efforts, in the same manner, anyone would, by highlighting all the good things you have to offer the company and the position.

Whether you’re writing a cover letter, your resume, attending a job interview, or even making a phone call regarding the vacant position, also highlight what you’re bringing to the table, including how your disability will not affect your ability to do the job.

Job Search Employers That Hire People With Disabilities

There are loads of online job boards in Australia and most of them have the feature where you can filter and refine your job search. To save some time, try searching for employers who have available positions where they hire people living with a disability. There are employers out there that make it a focus to employ diverse groups of people, including those with a disability.

Likewise, you could do a general Google search to locate employers that are renowned for promoting diversity in the workplace and approach those companies directly. Write a brief letter outlining the fact that you have a disability and that you’re seeking employment. Talk about what you have to offer and there is a chance they’ll keep your details on file should an opening arise. This is an even more proactive approach.

Take Advantage Of Professional Assistance Schemes

The Federal Government has in place a number of assistance schemes and initiatives designed to offer help to job seekers living with a disability. One such prominent scheme is the Disability Employment Services program.

DES can be accessed in a number of ways but most commonly, employment seekers with a disability can gain access to the scheme through a local Jobactive provider. The scheme involves understanding your needs, and your job goals, assessing your ability to work and for how many hours, as well as preparing you for employment and matching you up with employers who have suitable positions.

Assistance schemes like DES and others can really shortcut the job hunting process and give you a foot in the door without competing against loads of other job seekers.

Promote Your Job Hunting Aspirations Everywhere

You can promote in the offline world and on the internet. The idea is to spread the word far and wide that you’re looking for work. Someone will know of something or at least keep you in mind if they hear of an available position that would suit you. The internet can certainly spread the word quickly, so get active on platforms like Facebook and let people know you really want to find a job.

Develop Your Interview Skills

The interview process can be tough for any job seeker but if you’re applying for a job when you have a disability, invariably there are going to be questions targeted at your disability and how it will affect your ability to work. You need to be ready with positive answers to these questions and others and one of the best ways to prepare is to practice role-play interviews.

You can do this with a friend or a family member. They act as the interviewer and will fire questions at you, maybe even some you’re not expecting. The more you role-play the interview process, the more confident you will become with your answers. It’s all about practice and your interview skills will quickly improve.

The Takeaway

Finding the right job for you is possible even if you’re living with a disability. Take full advantage of any professional assistance that’s available and you’ll soon land the kind of job you’ve always wanted.