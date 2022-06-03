Did you know that replacement windows cost between $200 and $1,800 each on average? It’s very important to take accurate replacement window measurements beforehand.

So, how are replacement windows measured correctly? What tools do you need and what steps should you take to get a properly sized window?

The following replacement window measurement guide will explain exactly how the process works.

Is Your Window Square?

The first measurement before window replacement involves determining if the current frame’s corners are 90° angles. The new window might not open if the frame isn’t square.

Use a tape measure and measure diagonally from the inside of the top left corner to the inside of the bottom right corner. Next, measure in the opposite diagonal direction and write down both measurements.

Your current window frame is ready for a replacement window if the two numbers are within ¼-inch of each other. you’ll need a new construction window if the difference is more than ¼-inch.

Window Width Measurement

Measure the width of your current window at the bottom, middle, and top. Make sure to place your tape measure against the window jamb on each side. Write down each measurement and highlight the shortest measurement of the three.

Window Height Measurement

Take three measurements from the board above the window down to the bottom sill. The measurements will be on the left, the middle, and the right of the window. Write down the shortest length just like you did for the width.

Note that you’ll need to open the window so that you can measure the sill. Many people think the sill means the trim board, but that won’t give an accurate measurement.

Window Depth Measurement

Window depth won’t be an issue for most traditional homes. However, the depth in mobile homes and modular homes might be too narrow for a replacement window.

Open your window and measure the sill from the front trim to the back trim to find its depth. The measurement needs to be at least 3¼ inches for a replacement window to fit properly.

Round Down Measurements

Take the shortest measurement from each set and round them down to the closest ⅛ of an inch. Now you’ll have your final numbers for buying replacement windows.

Ordering Replacement Windows

Order your replacement windows from a home improvement store or online. Home improvement stores usually have a stock of standard replacement sizes, but you’ll probably need to place a custom order.

Manufacturers remove ¼ inch from height and width measurements for custom orders. Then, they build your replacement window within ⅛ inch of those measurements to give you the best possible fit.

How Are Replacement Windows Measured?

Now you know the answer to the question, “how are replacement windows measured?” Simply check the frame’s angles and find the width, depth, and height. Round down your numbers appropriately and use your measurements to order perfectly fitting windows!

