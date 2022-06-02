What Happens if You’re in a Car Accident with No Insurance?

In most states, it is mandatory that you carry auto insurance at all times. This is not only for your protection, but for the protection of other drivers on the road. If you fail to carry insurance and you are involved in a car accident, you could be personally liable for the damages and medical bills associated with the crash.

In this article, we will go over two different scenarios and their respective penalties: 1). If you cause an accident with no insurance, and 2). If you are hit by an uninsured driver.

If you cause an accident with no insurance

Although the penalties vary by state, generally speaking, if you cause a car accident and you do not have auto insurance coverage, you could be personally liable for the resulting damages of all parties involved in the crash. Typical damages include, but are not limited to property damage, medical bills, and lost wages.

What is the actual cost of a car accident?

In the State of Nevada, for example, one <a href=https://injuryfirm.vegas/” personal injury attorney</a> states that the damages from any (1) accident can easily reach $25,000, which is the Nevada state minimum coverage requirement for auto insurance.

What happens if you are hit by an uninsured driver?

Contrary to the above scenario, if you are hit by an uninsured driver, you have a few different options. First and foremost, you may file a lawsuit against the negligent driver to compensate you for your damages. If you’d rather go through your personal insurance company, you may do so; however, you will be on the hook for your deductible and your rates may be subject to increase.

We highly recommend you add UM/UIM coverage to your insurance policy. This is additional coverage that will pay out in the event your personal insurance coverage is inadequate. It is essentially protection that will provide you with peace of mind knowing you are still fully covered in the event you are hit by an uninsured driver.

If you were hit by an uninsured driver, the first thing you should always do is contact a qualified car accident lawyer

who will be able to steer you in the best direction for your specific needs.