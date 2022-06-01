Shell Freedom Over Texas Festivities Return

HOUSTON, TX – Following two years of a reimagined celebration, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events is thrilled to announce the return of Houston’s Official Fourth of July Celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas.

Shell Freedom Over Texas will return this year at full capacity, inviting families to come out and celebrate America’s birthday. Houston’s annual July 4th event will feature live music and activities for the whole family. Opening the Shell Main Stage will be Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws, followed by country sister duo, Walker County and then rapper, singer Blanco Brown, known for his popular song, “The Git Up.” Then country music band, Sawyer Brown will heat up the stage before headliner, Clay Walker performs. The live performances will be followed by extraordinary fireworks courtesy of Shell.

“Shell Freedom Over Texas is one of my favorite signature events, and we are thrilled to announce the return of the popular family-friendly celebration,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I invite everyone to come and enjoy the entertainment lineup, followed by the spectacular fireworks. This year’s Freedom Over Texas will be red-hot thanks to our title sponsor, Shell USA, and anchor sponsors – Bud Light, Dr Pepper, and Walmart.”

Houston-area native and country music star Clay Walker has sold over 11 million albums; had 11 No. 1 hit singles, four RIAA Platinum and two Gold certified albums. He will treat Houston to a hit-packed set that highlights chart-toppers such as “Live Until I Die,” “Rumor Has It,” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” His set will also include his latest single, “Need a Bar Sometimes” that has almost 20 million on-demand and video streams.

“Shell USA is proud to return as title sponsor for Shell Freedom Over Texas to honor the city we love and to celebrate July 4th with the City and community,” said James Cowan, Shell USA Head of Legal. “This year’s event reminds us how special it is to come together – in person – to enjoy live music, food and fun with friends and family.”

This year’s festivities at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou (along Allen Parkway) include the Walmart All-American Kids Zone, a children’s entertainment area with a stage featuring performances for young and old, alike; the Bud Light Seltzer Summer Sizzle, featuring a fun in the sun good time; the Dr Pepper Cool Zone, featuring Houston professional sports teams, live music and food; Liberty Park featuring Symbols of Freedom, the Space City Experience, a salute to all five branches of the military; and, an exciting fireworks finale to end the evening.

SPONSORS: Title Sponsor: SHELL USA; Anchor Sponsors: Walmart, Bud Light, Dr Pepper; On-Site Sponsors: McDonald’s of Houston, Tim Hortons, Southwest Airlines, Flyhomes, Buffalo Bayou Partnership, METRO; Official Radio Sponsor: COX Media Group: The Eagle 106.9/107.5, The New 93Q, Country Legends 97.1 FM; Community Partner: Houston Food Bank; Beneficiary: Houston Civic Events, Inc.; Producer: City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Special Events; Television Partner: ABC-13.

WHEN:

MONDAY, JULY 4, 2022, from 4-10 p.m.

WHERE:

Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks

ADMISSION:

$10 per person online and at gates

FREE children 5 and under

*Applicable service charges apply for online purchases

TICKETS/INFO:

http://www.freedomovertexas.org/

VOLUNTEER:

Volunteer and receive the official event t-shirt, free parking, complimentary food, and drink! Register at: www.houstonspecialevents.org