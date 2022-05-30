Six reasons to pursue a career in IT

Choosing a career is sometimes difficult. Finding the right discipline that fits one’s skillset and doesn’t necessarily require a college degree is no mean task. The tech world is perfect.

Information Technology is reputed as the fastest growing sector in the world. Being that the world has gone digital, opportunities abound in this field. Whether hardware, which varies from installation and configuration of hardware or software, the tech world is buzzing with limitless possibilities.

Employment

According to the United States’ Bureau of Labor Statistics, “employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all other professions”. It added that these occupations are projected to add about 667,600 new jobs. The agency further said that the demand for these workers will stem from greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security. What this means is that there will be more openings in this sector.

Good pay

As an IT expert, you are almost guaranteed to earn higher than your peers in other fields. According to the BLS, the median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $97,430 in 2021, which was higher than the median annual wage for all occupations of $45,760. Choosing a career in information technology would mean more money.

Little or no formal education required

To become an expert in this field, you may not necessarily need a university degree. Instead, prospective IT professionals can acquire the requisite skills by undergoing a short certificate program, which doesn't cost a fortune. Although formal education is an advantage, however, it isn't a prerequisite for success. Your ability and capability are.

Flexibility

The IT world is limitless. You can be anything and everything. There are dozens of jobs to choose from in this sector. And unlike the conventional professions like Engineering and medicine, one can move on to other things perhaps in cases when you feel like taking up a new challenge.

Remote Work

If anything, the coronavirus pandemic introduced the potential of working remotely. Many companies across the world have embraced this as the new normal. However, this has always been the case in the IT world. Working from home gives the flexibility to deal with the daily commute.

Easy Career Growth

The IT world is ever-changing and everything evolves around it. As new technologies are introduced from time to time, professionals in this sector grow their careers.