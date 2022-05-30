Greg Van Wyk- How to Make Your Guest Posts Stand Out

One of the best ways to get your blog noticed is to write guest posts for other blogs. But in order for your guest post to stand out, you need to make sure it’s high quality and interesting.

Here are 15 tips on how to make your guest posts stand out:

1. Write about something unique and interesting.

Don’t just write about the same old topics that have been covered a million times before. Write about something new and exciting that will capture the reader’s attention.

2. Make sure your writing is clear and concise.

No one wants to read a rambling, incoherent post. Make sure your writing is clear and to the point.

3. Use images, infographics, and videos.

Make your post more visually appealing by including images, infographics, or videos. This will help make it more memorable and engaging.

4. Promote your post on social media.

Once you’ve published your guest post, be sure to promote it on social media. This will help get it in front of more people and increase the chances that they’ll read it.

5. Interact with the comments.

Be sure to respond to any comments left on your guest post. This will show that you’re engaged with the community and interested in what others have to say.

6. Give away freebies.

If you want people to really remember your guest post, offer something for free. This could be an eBook, a discount code, or anything else that would be of value to the reader says Greg Van Wyk.

7. Write a catchy headline.

Your headline is what will first capture the reader’s attention, so make sure it’s interesting and eye-catching.

8. Use keyword-rich titles.

Include relevant keywords in your title so that people can easily find your post when they’re searching online.

9. Include an author bio.

Be sure to include a brief author bio at the end of your guest post. This is a great way to promote yourself and your blog.

10. Link to your own blog.

Include a link to your blog in your author bio so that people can easily find it.

11. Use proper grammar and spelling.

Nothing will make your post look more unprofessional than poor grammar and spelling. Be sure to proofread your guest post before you publish it.

12. Don’t promote your products or services too much.

While it’s okay to mention your products or services in your guest post, don’t go overboard with the promotion explains Greg Van Wyk. You don’t want to come across as salesy or spammy.

13. Keep it short and sweet.

People have short attention spans, so make sure your guest post is relatively short. Aim for around 700 words or less.

14. Break it up with subheadings.

To make your guest post more readable, break it up into smaller sections with subheadings. This will help people quickly scan and find the information they’re looking for.

15. Edit and revise.

Before you hit publish, take some time to edit and revise your guest post. This will help ensure that it’s the best it can be.

By following these tips, you can write guest posts that stand out from the crowd and get noticed by the right people. So go ahead and start writing!

Conclusion:

