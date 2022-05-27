Trees For Houston Partnering with Fluor and the Arbor Day Foundation to Distribute 2,000 Trees at White Oak Music Hall

WHAT: Trees For Houston is partnering with Fluor and The Arbor Day Foundation to give away 2,000 native trees to Houstonians to beautify their yards and help the environment.

On Saturday, May 28, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Houston-area residents can drive through the parking of White Oak Music Hall to pick up a variety of trees and seedlings. Trees can fit in all-size vehicles, from small sedans to large SUVs and trucks.

People will enter the White Oak Music Hall parking lot off of North Street and look for the Trees For Houston tent near the loading zone, and exit onto E Woodland Street.

Trees For Houston staff and Fluor volunteers will help citizens select the appropriate species based on the unique needs of the desired location.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Events will begin at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:

White Oak Music Hall

2915 N Main St, Houston, Houston, TX 77009