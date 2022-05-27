Special Session of the Katy City Council; Planning for Growth

by: Tom Behrens

Special session called May 24, 2022 to discuss and explain the Kendig Keast Collaboration Plan for the City of Katy.

Kendig Keast Collaborative is a multidisciplinary planning consultancy composed of seasoned professionals who specialize in assisting towns in planning for and realizing their preferred future, providing necessary policy and spatial planning strategies, tools, and techniques.

Council members present: Mayor Dusty Thiele, Mayor ProTem Chris Harris, Council Member, Council Member Gina Corte, Council Member Gina Hicks, Council Member Rory Robertson, and Council Member Dan Smith

Chairman Eric Paulson called roll for members of the City Planning and Zoning Commission.

Since there were no public comments or questions, the meeting proceeded to discussion and presentation of the Kendig Keast Collaborative Comprehensive Plan.

Draft Vision Statement:

Katy will be a premier family-oriented community, providing a safe, connected and resilient place to live, work, invest, learn and worship. Katy will also maintain its small-town feel and preserve its identity and heritage, offering residents and visitors an amenity-filled, welcoming community.

In January and February workshops were convened between the zoning commission and leaders of Katy to listen to the issues and needs for Katy’s future.

In April a Townhall Meeting was open to the public and the City Planning and Zoning Commission (CPZ) for the purpose of the Plan with the Katy community.

Population, Employment, Housing, and Safety:

A census taken in 1950 listed a population of 849; in 2020 the population was 21,894. A little over 13 percent of the Katy residents were age 65 and older in 2020; 39.5 was the median age. Eighty-six-point nine percent of occupied housing is single-family detached housing; 79 percent is owner-occupied.

People living in Katy work in education and/or health care (24.1 percent of full time) jobs in Katy, or travel from Katy to other greater Houston locations. The largest employer is Katy ISD.

On thousand fifty-eight vehicle crashes occurred within the city limits in 2021, most occurring on I-10. TxDOT has planned investments on US 90 and I-10 in the coming years.

Public safety is one of the biggest points that the public wants. Fifty seven percent of General Expenditures was allocated to public safety in fiscal year in 2022.

Katy amenities and heritage attract tourists. Almost $1.5 million in Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue is anticipated in fiscal year 2022.

Plan Projections:

Rate of growth from 2010 – 2020: If the growth rate continues at 4.5 percent per year, the 2040 Katy population is projected to be 52,733. The mid-point projection, referring to a low projection is 31,000. Katy proper is projected to have 9,004 more residents requiring 2,904 more dwelling units (homes).

Council Discussion between City Council, CPS members and Meredith Dang speaking for the Kendig Keast Collaborative:

Are there 2,900 lots available in Katy?

Council replied that an estimate of about 1,500 lots are still available. The consensus was that annexation of adjacent land could be required to meet the projections.

Ms. Dang stated looking at aerial photos of Katy, there is some still undeveloped land left, but would need different improvements such as drainage.

The end goal is to make Katy a premier family-oriented community, providing a safe, connected and resilient place to live, work, invest, learn and worship. Katy will maintain its small-town feel and preserve its identity and heritage, offering residents and visitors an amenity-filled, welcoming community.

The future City Phase discussions and planning will take us through the rest of the year. Before the Plan Implementation phase, the public will have another opportunity comment.

After some additional comments on changing of some of the wording of the Plan as it now stands, the Special Session was concluded.