Precinct 4 Tracy Gee Community Center’s 2022 Summer Fest

Summer is here, and we could not be more excited! From arts and crafts to movies and games, Tracy Gee Community Center is the place to be. All classes and activities are free, so bring your family, neighbors, and friends. Light refreshments will be served.

Duct Tape Flower Pens

Tuesday, June 7, 10 a.m. – noon or 1 – 3 p.m.

Join us and show your creativity as we create duct tape flower pens. For all ages.

Ice Cream Social and Kids Safety Class

Thursday, June 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cool off from the summer heat by making your own ice cream sundae and join us for a presentation by the Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constables as they discuss the importance of protection from stranger danger.

Painting

Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m. – noon or 1 – 3 p.m.

Join us for watercolor painting. Show off your artistic skills and create a one-of-a-kind piece of art. All materials will be provided.

Games and Movie Day: “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Thursday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Show us your game face as you join us for games such as Uno, Jenga, Scrabble and Sorry. Cool down indoors with some popcorn and a showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Crafts and Movie Day: “Encanto”

Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us for a full day of fun with arts and crafts, games, and coloring. Bring your singing voice and sing along at the screening of “Encanto!” For all ages.

Slime!

Tuesday, July 12, 10 a.m. – noon or 1 – 3 p.m.

Let’s get ready to slime! Join us as we make our own slime.

Back to School Immunizations

Thursday, July 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Troubleshooters will be here for all your back-to-school immunizations, and God’s Love Tabernacle International Church will be giving away backpacks with school supplies. First come, first served, while supplies last. For those 18 and younger.

Stay for some extra fun and play games including Uno, Jenga, Scrabble and Sorry. Cool down indoors with some popcorn and a screening of “Spin.”

Bead Craft

Tuesday, July 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring on the beads! Join us as we make friendship bracelets, necklaces, backpack décor, and more, just in time for the school year.

Pizza Party!

Thursday, July 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stop in for a pizza party, games, and a special presentation, “Life 101,” by Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constables. “Life 101” is a conversation with teens that helps them understand that developing a rapport through interests and current events not only provides guidance but strengthens relationships between law enforcement and youth.

Crafts and Movie Day: “Turning Red”

Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us for a full day of fun with arts and crafts, games, and coloring. Bring your singing voice and sing along at the screening of “Turning Red!” For all ages.

Summer Finale

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Celebrate the end of summer with games, crafts, fellowship, and snacks. Make memories by decorating your own sugar cookie, making tasty sandwiches, and enjoying the last day of Summer Fest!

Adults must accompany all children under 18.

To register, seek additional information or request special assistance, contact the Tracy Gee staff at 832-927-1880. Visit Tracy Gee Community Center online at www.hcp4.net.