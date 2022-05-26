McPherson Leads Tigers Against Strake Jesuit

By Terry Carter

Katy Tiger baseball has developed a knack for being a tough out in the postseason.

Look into the eyes of Tigers baseball coaching legend Tom McPherson for more than a few seconds, and you’ll know where that knack originated. His baseball knowledge and knowing grin can win over athletes and coaches alike, but McPherson also played pro ball before coaching in college before arriving in Katy in 1988.

The knack of rallying late, of playing heads-up, disciplined baseball and winning — 29-7 this spring — has spread to assistant coaches and players. The Tigers match up with 2022 Region III-6A champion Strake Jesuit (27-9-2) today, Friday and perhaps Saturday for a best-of-3 regional semifinal playoff series.

“Strake is a good team. They made it to the final four last year, and they’ve played some big games,” the Katy coach said. “We’ve been fortunate. Our guys are pretty resilient. We have some talent, and we compete well.”

Thursday’s 7 p.m. opener will be played at Jersey Village. Friday’s 7 p.m. contest is slated for Mayde Creek, and a finale, if needed, will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jersey Village.

Katy will need to score runs off the Crusaders’ top pitchers, Garrett Stratton (4-0, 1.13 ERA, 72 strikeouts in 43.1 innings), J. Toney (2-0, 3.06 ERA, 34 strikeouts in 34.1 innings) and Kade Baron (2-0, 0.54 ERA). Top Strake Jesuit hitters include Clay Richardson (.462 batting average, 34 runs) and power hitter Trey Duffield (.429 average, 5 home runs, 27 RBIs).

As McPherson completes his final season as a baseball coach with more than 850 career victories, the Tigers practiced loose and free this week. It’s tradition for these Katy baseball players to reach for another victory with McPherson and assistants like Michael Langan, Wes Hearne building on the Tiger tradition.

Katy baseball players are focused and happy to be playing as District 19-6A champion Tompkins was beaten over the weekend by Ridge Point. And Katy squeaked past the Taylor Mustangs in two games, 3-0, 3-2 (8 innings).

For more than 30 seasons, Katy players have delivered opportunistic, disciplined and quality baseball. The Tigers last played at the state tournament in 2006 when they reached the state championship game against national No. 1-ranked The Woodlands under the guidance of McPherson.

Now it’s time to raise the bar again as all four remaining teams in Region III are eyeing a spot in Round Rock at Dell Diamond on June 10-11. Ridge Point and Pearland square-off in the other semifinal.

Katy’s Ryan George (10) stands on third base against Taylor after an RBI hit in last week’s playoff series. Katy won in two competitive matchups. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

Katy junior pitcher Lucas Moore (12) will be one of the Tigers’ key starters against Strake Jesuit this weekend although Katy has many pitchers to choose from. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

Katy baseball coach Tom McPherson coaches the Tigers to victory. His coaching style requires his players to always pay attention and play hard for the team. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)