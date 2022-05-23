Understanding a cigar vape mod

Vaping has taken the world by storm and many people now consider it to be healthier and safer than smoking traditional cigarettes. Unlike smoking, vaping does not involve any combustion of tobacco —which produces a large number of dangerous toxins but instead involves vaporizing e-juice to produce a vapor that the users inhale. There are different vaping devices that vapers can choose from including e-cigs, box mods, vape pens and so on. This piece focuses on the cigar vape mod, to help you understand it well.

What is a cigar vape mod?

The beauty of vaping is that it offers a wide choice of e-juice flavors and vaping devices so that vapers can choose what works best for them. Those who are just getting into vaping can try cigarlike devices. A cigarlike can be defined as a vape that looks like a cigar that is simple to use because all a user needs to do is to connect the cartomizer to the battery and start inhaling to vape.

However, advanced vapers may want sophisticated vaporizers, and this is where rechargeable refillable e-cigars like vape mods come in. The e-cig mods resulted from the evolution of electronic cigarette technology. The term ‘mod’ is a short form for modification or modified. Unlike the early and common e-cigarettes, vape mods tend to look different in shape and size. Some e-cigar vape mods are quirky or have a bizarre appearance, and come with highly advanced features.

Benefits of vape mods

If you are a vaper, why should you consider using vape mods as your vaping devices? You can choose a mode because it is a refillable e-cigar that allows you to choose the e-juice flavor that works best for you and in your preferred concentration.

High battery capacity

Another advantage of using vape mods is that they have larger battery capacities than ordinary vaporizers. With a reliable device like the ePuffer cigar vape mod , you will be assured of an uninterrupted vaping experience because the battery has a higher capacity. Typically, box mods have batteries whose capacity range between 1000 mAh and 5000 mAh. On the other hand, vape pens have a range of 300 mAh and 900 mAh.

Precision temperature regulation

With most ordinary e-vape cigars, the temperature profile is pre-set and users have to use them that way. However, the best cigar vape mods have temperature settings that allow the adjustment of temperature to a precise degree.

Allow vaping different products

Due to their compatibility with many heating elements, and their ability to adjust temperature settings, vape mods allow users to vape different products. If you have an excellent cigar vape mod, you can use it with substances such as herbs, e-juice, oils, and wax concentrates. This offers more freedom of choice.

Offer convenience and good value for money

A cigar vape mod is certainly a worthy investment because it offers two key things — portability and power. It is far more powerful than a cigar e-cig and it is also easily portable as it is not bulky in any way. Because of its advanced features and ability to adjust settings for temperature, it offers a great user experience thus it is a good investment as well as convenient.

As you can see from the above discussion, a cigar vape mod is a great vaping device. You should consider investing in one but buy only from a reputable manufacturer to get the best quality.