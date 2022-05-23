Is Weruva Dog Food Worth it?

Understanding what is in your dog’s food and whether or not it’s nutritious can be pretty challenging. If you have been eyeing Weruva dog food, you might want to know if it is worth it or whether you should pass it.

Weruva dog food contains below-average fat, above-average protein, and below-average carbs compared to the typical canned dog food. It falls under the category of wet products due to its abundance of meat. This dog food has no protein boosters that are plant-based and is an excellent all-natural brand for animal lovers.

Weruva, a family-owned business, aims to feed your pets as if they were part of their family. The recipes they use to prepare the food meet the standards of the British Retail Consortium (B.R.C.), which is the strictest human processing standard.

Where is Weruva Dog Food Manufactured?

Weruva dog food is manufactured in facilities which are located in Thailand. Even though it’s not manufactured in the U.S.A., it’s USFDA-certified since USFDA recognizes the Thai F.D.A. Thailand provides the most significant amount of fish consumed in the U.S.A. and is the world leader in the production of food for people all around the globe.

Food production in Thailand goes through stricter testing than in the U.S.A. Therefore, you can be sure that the quality of Weruva dog food is of the highest quality.

Weruva Dog Food Recall History

There has only been one recall of Weruva dog food as of the writing of this article. The B.F.F. cat food line made cats ill in 2017, and only their Australian line was affected. The issue was resolved, and there have been no more recalling since then, which is a good thing considering Weruva is a young pet food company started in 2007.

Key Ingredients in Weruva

Here are the ingredients present in Weruva dog food.

Protein

Animal protein is an excellent protein source that will significantly benefit your dog’s body. Weruva uses a large amount of animal protein in their dog food. Your dog will enjoy the meaty taste of Weruva dog food, and you will enjoy seeing what you are feeding your pet. Some proteins used include tuna, lamb, turkey, duck, pork, beef, salmon, and chicken.

Fat

Weruva uses natural fats that come from the animal proteins they use. Fats from a natural source will benefit their bodies and prevent them from gaining excess weight.

Antioxidants

Weruva dog food has a mix of blended vegetables and fruits in their wet foods. This, therefore, provides your dog with vitamins and minerals that they absorb naturally.

Carbohydrates

Weruva dog food has 1%-27% of carbohydrates which depends on the flavor. The carbohydrates used are easy to digest and are a natural energy source for your dog. However, they ensure the carbohydrates do not add excess sugar that your body doesn’t need.

Weruva dog food has all the essentials your dog requires for a healthy body and mind, as explained in the article above. Its primary protein source is animal protein, it’s highly palatable, and its foods have enough hydration for your dog.