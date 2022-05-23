How to Choose a Golf Putter

Are you looking for a golf putter? Choosing a golf putter can be daunting, especially if this is your first time looking for one. You want to ensure what you choose is functional and suitable for your golfing skills. There are many different styles of putters to choose from, including center shafted & mallet putters to name a few.

To choose the right golf putter, you will need to experiment with its weight, length, loft, and grip. It’s also essential to identify whether or not your swing is arched. Experimenting will help you determine the neck style and putter head that will be more convenient for your stroke.

It’s crucial to find the right putter for your game, and below are five factors you should consider when choosing a golf putter.

Length

Finding the right length golf putter makes such a big difference in how well you can choose the line of the putt whenever you stand over the ball.

Having the right putter length helps you get the perfect posture over a putt. The right length ensures your eyes are well-positioned and are directly on top of the ball.

Feel

There’s a wide range of soft and firm putters in the market right now, which you should consider when choosing a golf putter. Another thing you ought to consider is whether the greens you play on are slower or faster.

If you putt on fast greens, a softer putter will help you control the distance and work more efficiently. On the other hand, if you putt on slower greens, a firmer feeling putter will work best.

Style

If you are key on style, the style of golf putter must meet your preference and contribute to your entire golfing aesthetics. Thankfully, manufacturers have designed a wide range of putters to meet individual needs.

On one end, you have large mallets that come with aiding tools to help you be more accurate in lining up putts. On the other end, you have very slim line putters that aim at golfers who like to control the pace at which they putt. Both styles are function so it depends on your preference.

Arch Strength

Arch strength is an important factor to ensure the golf putter you choose is functional. While some players’ strokes seem to be thorough and reasonably straight back, others tend to square and putt more, which is better. Ultimately, you want one that works perfectly with your golfing style.

Identify Your Putting Stroke

Take two alignment rods, a putter, and a golf ball.

Put two alignment sticks parallel to each other as they point in the direction you are targeting.

Place the ball between alignment rods and take a normal backswing.

Pause on your backswing and notice where it is.

If your putter is directly between the two rods, you are a straight back, straight through putter. But, if your putter hangs over the rod, you are most likely an arc putter.

Choosing the right putter is an essential aspect of your golfing experience. There are many ways, as explained above, that should guide you on choosing the most appropriate one for your style, and the kind of golfing experience you are after.