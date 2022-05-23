Each year, more and more people join in on the fun and excitement of betting on the NFL. Massive events like the Super Bowl draw huge attention worldwide and everyone, beginner or expert, want to show they know best and win a few bucks in the process. Every week, fans around the world keep an eye on trends and look at bookmakers so they can make a good profit through the NFL. Here are the basic rules and information to stay ahead of the game and visit this resource to get the best odds so you can bet on the NFL like a true expert.

The Field and the Objective of the Game

The game is played by two teams made up of 11 players. The field is 120 yards (110 m) long, and the main objective of each team is to move the ball forwards as many yards as possible on each play, trying to evade the defense until reaching the opposing End Zone. The match runs for two 30-minute halves made up of two 15-minute periods each, for a total of an hour of net gameplay.

The team with the ball gets four tries to move up at least ten yards. That is the reason you get the famous expressions like “2nd and 7”. In that case, a team would be on their second attempt, with 7 of the 10 yards they have to move up remaining. Once a team gains those 10 yards, the clock resets and they go back to “1st and 10” from the spot where they gained those last yards. The defense line has to prevent the opposing team from gaining yardage against them by recouping the ball.

Scoring System

When a player enters the opposing End Zone it’s called a Touchdown. This adds 6 to 8 points to a teams tally, depending if the scoring team chooses to carry the ball once again into the End Zone or try to kick the ball between the sticks for a single point conversion. Should they fail to do either, they only get the initial six points.

There are other ways of scoring, such as the Safety, which gives two points and happens when a player carrying the ball is tackled in his own end zone or when a team commits a foul in their own End Zone; there’s also Field Goals which are worth three points and is awarded when a team chooses to kick the ball through the sticks before scoring a Touchdown.

The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the biggest match in the NFL season. It’s played between the two best teams in the season, winners of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference. It usually takes place in the early months of the year, and it has been taking place since 1966. The teams that have won it the most are the AFC’s New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, having won it on six occasions each, while the best representatives of the NFC are the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, with five wins for both teams.