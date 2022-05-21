OakBend Medical Center Adds Newest Technology In Breast Imaging Equipment

OakBend Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of the newest breast imaging equipment to their renowned “Cancer Surgery Prevention Program.” This highly sophisticated and intensive patient apparatus has a 98% rating for scoping out and then eliminating most cancers, Plus, now everything can be done in-house, right at OakBend, without the need to go to various facilities for exams, results, and then surgery, if necessary.

Overseeing this state-of-the-art program will be the esteemed Dr. Steven M. Thomas, who has practiced in the west Houston area for over 30 years. The primary focus of his practice has been in general surgery including, but not limited to, abdominal procedures, breast cancer, hernias, and gallbladder surgery. He performs many the abdominal surgeries laparoscopically, such as gallbladder, appendix, colon, and spleen removal as well as hernia repairs. He is also trained in robotic surgery. Dr. Thomas prefers an attentive and personalized approach to helping his patients with their surgical issues.

“Now our community can accomplish everything needed in one easy location,” says CEO, Joe Freudenberger, “We are honored to have such an experienced surgeon who is familiar with our community as well as being highly trained in cancer prevention.”

In addition to being Board Certified and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Thomas has served on the Board of Trustees and has been Chief of Staff at West Houston Medical Center. Being honored as Physician of the Year, Opus Champion, and several times as a Houston Top Doc are among his many awards and achievements In his spare time, Dr. Thomas enjoys gardening, triathlon sports, and spending time with his family.

Don’t wait. Make your appointment with Dr. Thomas, now at 281-497-0296.