Harmony Public Schools Students Send Postcards To Space

Forget wishing upon a star, Harmony Public Schools Houston South and West District students are sending their messages all the way to outer space!

Students will write or draw their vision of what the future of life in space will look like and then have the postcards blasted off to space on a New Shepard (Blue Origin) rocket. Their postcards will then be returned to the students with the stamp “Flown to Space.” Students will forever have a space-flown keepsake to remind them there are no boundaries for their futures.

This out-of-this-world experience is thanks to Harmony Public Schools’ partnership with Club of the Future .

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for both students and team members.