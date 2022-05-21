Five Types Of Dog Training Programs You Can Get With Professional Dog Trainers

All breeds of dogs need to be trained to be obedient and well behaved. But while training dogs is one of the most popular hobbies in the U.S., it can be hard to know where to start. Professional trainers use many different training methods to ensure comprehensive training of your furry pets.

Therefore, it can be difficult for a new dog owner to filter through all the online information to determine which program is right for them and their pup. If you are one such dog owner looking for the best training for your pet dogs, then you can take a look at these five popularly used dog training methods:

Behavior Modification

Behavior modification is one of the most commonly used dog training methods. It is based on modifying your dog’s behavior through consistent and repeated use of positive and negative associations. For example, rewards and punishment can alter your dog’s behavior. The training also focuses on changing or adjusting your dog’s natural tendencies to conform to the desired behavior. Professional trainers often employ this type of training to train service dogs for people with disabilities.

Hybrid Training

Behavior modification and positive reinforcement are two of the most commonly used dog training methods combined to create hybrid training. This method can be used to train both basic and advanced commands. The best thing about this type of training is that it is completely customized to fit your dog’s personality. You can visit many online platforms to learn about hybrid training.

Clicker Training

Clicker training is one of the most innovative dog training methods around today. It uses a clicker to mark the exact moment your Pet dog performs a specific action that you want them to repeat throughout puppy training. These actions could include coming when summoned, sitting, lying down, etc. Clicker training can teach a variety of different commands that your dog may need.

Positive Reinforcement

Positive reinforcement is another of the most popular dog training methods today. In positive reinforcement training, you reward your pet dog with praise, food, or toys to reinforce the desired behavior. Rewards can be anything your pet likes, such as treats or toys, and even praise from you or other family members. As a dog owner, you should always avoid negative reinforcement at any cost, and it will have a harmful impact on your pets.

Board & Train

While board and train may not be the most popular dog training methods, it is undoubtedly one of the most effective and convenient. Board and train involve placing your pet dogs in a doggy daycare facility or temporary foster home for a certain period to ensure that they are trained effectively. People who live in cities, have hectic work lives, or have mobility issues that prevent them from following a home training program usually employ this type of training.

These five dog-training methods will help you find the best solution for your favorite fur baby and ensure that you are always on the safe side.