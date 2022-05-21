Cruz, Colleagues Introduce Bills to Increase U.S. Energy Production

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), along with John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), and Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), introduced two bills to increase energy development and production in the United States hindered by actions of the Biden Administration.

The first bill, the Lease Now Act, would require the Department of the Interior (DOI) to resume and maintain onshore and offshore federal oil and gas lease sales. It would also direct DOI to create a new five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan.

The second bill, the Opportunities for the Nation and States to Harness Onshore Resources for Energy (ONSHORE) Act, would empower states to manage the development and production of oil and gas on federal lands within their borders.

About the bills Senator Cruz said:

“President Biden’s war on American energy production is having devastating results for everyone in Texas from the oil and gas workers to families just trying to drive to school and work. The Lease Now Act and the ONSHORE Act would immediately restart federal oil and gas leasing, while empowering states to manage their own energy development and production.”

Read the text of the Lease Now Act here .