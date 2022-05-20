Texas A&M Foundation Board of Trustees Honors Three Graduating Seniors

The Texas A&M Foundation Board of Trustees recognized Anna Fedewa ’22 as one of three recipients of the Foundation’s highest student award, the Trustees’ Outstanding Student Award (TOSA). A graduating senior, Fedewa has excelled academically and as a student leader and was honored during a luncheon on May 20 on the Texas A&M University campus.

This award was established through an endowed gift from former Foundation trustee Melbern Glasscock ’59 and his wife, Susanne. The couple wanted to recognize students who have overcome significant personal or family financial challenges to attend Texas A&M and have demonstrated leadership in the classroom and in campus, state or national student organizations. Recipients must have previously received one or more scholarships funded through the Texas A&M Foundation.

Since 2013, 18 Aggies have been recognized. Each recipient receives a cash prize of $2,500 as a boost to their post-graduation life. “The Outstanding Student Award recognizes students who embody Texas A&M’s core values in everything they do,” said Lou Paletta ’78, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “We want to reward them for their efforts, and we want them to go out into the world knowing there’s nothing they cannot accomplish.”

As a young girl, Fedewa always wants to make a difference. As a freshman, she happily found herself on the ground floor of helping a new Aggie organization. “I always tell people that I don’t know how I lucked out, but I came to Texas A&M at the exact perfect time for what I’m passionate about,” she said.

The second-generation Aggie knew she wanted to study special education and quickly found her place. “I visited Texas A&M as a high school senior and came back saying, ‘Yep, this is 100% the place for me. I’m withdrawing all my other applications,’” she recounted. “I felt part of a family and something bigger than myself—and I wanted to feel that for the next four years and forever.”

Fedewa is especially passionate about transition programs for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities—and was surprised when she opened an email in 2019 announcing that Texas A&M’s College of Education and Human Development was launching the then-new Aggie ACHIEVE program. Fedewa reached out and was selected as a freshman member of the program’s student steering committee.

As a result, the Katy, Texas, native had the opportunity to assist with developing a student-led and student-run organization that offers guidance and mentorship to Aggie ACHIEVE students.

In addition to majoring in special education, Fedewa earned a graduate certificate in nonprofit management with an emphasis in leadership and management from the Bush School of Government and Public Service. She also took part in the Public Policy Internship Program, which led to advocacy work and an internship with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). At the end of that internship, Fedewa accepted a part-time position with NDSS during her junior year at Texas A&M.

After graduation, she’ll join NDSS as its full-time manager of public policy and will use her cash award to relocate to Washington, D.C. “We’re at a time in this country when we need to elevate the education profession,” she said. “This opportunity allows me to connect with this community while addressing the larger issues I’m passionate about. I’m looking forward to working with both policymakers and community members.”

Texas A&M Foundation President and CEO Tyson Voelkel ’96 said Fedewa embodies all the qualities this award is intended to recognize. “As a land-, sea- and space-grant research institution, Texas A&M University has a global reach with some of the brightest minds and most passionate students imaginable,” he said. “The Texas A&M Foundation is proud to provide financial support to Texas A&M’s faculty, staff and students as we build a brighter future for the university, one relationship at a time. Anna is an example of one of these bright Aggies, and we wish her well as she enters the workforce and changes the world.”

The other 2022 recipients are Caitlin Garcia ’22 of Thorndale, Texas, and Courtney Eeds ’22 of Whitehouse, Texas.

By Dorian Martin ’06

Texas A&M Foundation

The Texas A&M Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aspires to be among the most trusted philanthropies in higher education. It builds a brighter future for Texas A&M University, one relationship at a time. To learn more, visit txamfoundation.com.