Passed Official CISM Exam: Certified Information Security Manager

Technology has developed a lot and especially in the IT sector. Almost everything is possible with the internet such as you can do cash transactions in the blink of an eye or telecommunication. However, all these facilities require our basic information and it’s very essential to secure to protect them from fraud. Cybercrimes are increasing very rapidly which is a great threat to us. To control these crimes there are many officials appointed to look after them and to become one such professional you need to have a specific certification.

So let’s know more in detail about one such certification called CISM. We present to you the CISM exam: certified information security manager.

What Is Information Security

Information security is referred to securing the information system from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, use, integration, availability and destruction to provide confidentiality as cybercrimes are rapidly increasing. It makes sure that only authorized users can access it when they desire. It ensures that your data is safe and secure and for this, many professionals are hired who look into it.

What Is CISM?

Certified Information Security Management (CISM) is a certification for certified information security managers which is conducted by an organization known as ISACA. The main motive of this certification is to lay out regular body knowledge for information security information managers. Information risk management is the prime object of this certification based on information security. They are also involved in developing and managing security programs. The CISM requires demonstrated knowledge in four fields that is information security governance, information risk management and compliance, information security program development and management and information security incident management.

Benefits Of CISM Certification

CISM is one of the best career options for those who want to work as a professional in the cyber security sector. This certification is globally well known which makes it beneficial for CISM professionals to get job opportunities in any part of the world. The salaries of CISM certified professionals are much more than others without certification. This certification also helps in personal appraisal and improves communication and social skills.

About CISM Exam

The CISM certification tends to be sort after by both CISA and CISSP certification communities. For opting for this exam individual has to register on ISACA official site for it, first. For the preparation, you can have the syllabus and study material from its official site. On this site, you can also give a pre-exam practice test to measure your exam preparation In the exam there are two hundred multiple questions. The exams are held tri-annually that is in June, September and December. To become a CISM individuals must pass a written examination and have at least five years of information security experience with a minimum of three years of information.

These are some of the most basic information about the CISM exam. Hope this article will help you in deciding on your career as CISM professional.