6 Tips on Creating YouTube Advertising Campaigns for Small Businesses

YouTube is the second most popular social media platform. There are almost 2.3 million people actively using YouTube every month.

The site may have begun out in life as a space to share short comedy videos. But ever since its foundation back in 2005, it has continued to grow and develop.

As of 2022, major companies across the globe use this social media giant for advertising. You can learn how to start creating YouTube advertising campaigns too.

All you need to do is keep reading until the end!

Define Your End Goal

The way you approach each section of your campaign will be defined your end goal. You can’t be successful advertising with YouTube if you don’t know what you’re working towards.

Start by asking yourself what you hope to get out of the campaign. Do you want to increase brand awareness? Get more subscribers? Or maybe increase sales in one of your products.

Once you figure it out, you can use The HOTH for the latest trends to help work towards your goal.

Figure Out Your Target Audience

To figure out your target audience, you need your potential customer demographics. That is their general location, age, gender, occupation, and interests.

If you’re opening a fashion store, your target audience could be females aged 16-30. They might be located in London and enjoys nightlife.

Once you know your audience, it will help determine your tone of voice. It will also deliver messages and build better relationships with your followers.

Grab Attention From the Word Go

Like this article, begin your ad with a fact, stat, or question to catch people’s attention.

If your intro is boring or lacks info, your customer’s mind will switch off. No matter how great the core of your video is, they won’t stick around to see it.

Make Use of CTA

CTA is short for a call to action. That is a marketing term used to push people towards a certain action.

For example, if you want people to download your new app, you might have a link that says “Download Our App.” Once they click the button, it will be linked directly to a website or store where they can download it.

You’re CTA is a way to drive traffic towards the goal you determined at the beginning of your campaign.

Track Your Progress

You can’t determine if your advertising campaign is a success if you don’t track your process. What’s more, if you don’t see many goal conversions from your CTA, you won’t know the problems and how to improve.

If you notice your viewers stop watching within the first seconds, you’re not catching their attention from the start. You can then make calculated changes to improve your videos instead of guesswork.

Know the Types of YouTube Ads

YouTube didn’t always have ads during videos. It was ad-free until August 2007, and as of 2022, the most popular are below.

Bumper Ads

Bumper ads begin at the start of your video and last only six seconds. These ads are used by companies who want to spread brand awareness.

Skippable In-Stream Ads

This ad plays before and after videos. You can skip the video after five seconds, so you must give as much info as possible during that time.

Non-skippable In-Stream Ads

Use these ads when you want to promote an entire video to the viewer. They play for up to 15 seconds before, during, and after a video.

In-Feed Video Ads

This ad appears with a thumbnail from your video with some text alongside. Use this ad to promote video content in the YouTube search results.

Start Creating YouTube Advertising Campaigns

Creating YouTube advertising campaigns comes with many benefits but can be hard work. But now you know the best tips to get the most out of your campaign.

So, it’s time to start defining your goals and get your campaign up and running!

If you want to learn more ways to get the best out of the online world, keep reading our in-depth blog for free!